REEL TALK: “Cruella” does not find a target audience | Culture & Leisure

We’ve already seen over a dozen live-action Disney remakes over the past 10 years, including Beauty and the Beast, Malificent, Mary Poppins, Dumbo, The Lion King, and Mulan.

Cruella is the latest live-action release, but this dark origin story isn’t your typical Disney fare.

Rated PG-13 and with a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, it’s not one to bring back the little things to see, especially on the big screen. Actually, I don’t know who the target audience for this one is, with its traumatic and tragic debut and twisted finale for subsequent stories in the films.

We meet Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland, playing the younger version of the character) who later transforms into Cruella (Emma Stone) as a youngster who, even on the day she is born, shows that she’s not like everything. the world.

With hair evenly distributed on either side, light and dark, just like this character personality, little Estella and her mother live a humble life. Estella, trying to follow her sweet mother’s advice to be kind and get along with others, proves that behavior doesn’t come naturally.

She is fiery, rebuts all the rules and doesn’t hesitate to throw the first punch. But after witnessing her mother’s death, thanks to the Baroness (Emma Thompson) charging the Killer Dalmatians, the now orphaned Estella must develop street skills and rise with a little help from her new friends, Jasper. (Ziggy Gardner) and Horace. (Joseph MacDonald).

Finally, after a very long childhood story, we are catapulted into the 1970s, when Estella, a burgeoning seamstress, inadvertently finds herself in the couture clothing company The Baroness. Standing out among her competitors, she evolves from cafe runner to designer of ball gowns.

But Estella, learning more about the sordid story between the baroness and her mother, discovers that an internal switch has been flipped and her life goal becomes to kill the baroness. With wise planning and two lackeys ready to follow any of her directions, Estella becomes Cruella, seeking sweet revenge.

Cruella, for all of its beautiful costumes and production design, posing as a prequel to all of the other Cruella stories we know of, has so many flaws in the design of its story that it is nothing more than a pile of rags sewn together.

Young Estella, who is smart, defends the little guy and is tougher than any boy, becomes unrecognizable as the adult version of Estella. She is scared, insecure and gentle at first.

This goes against all of Estellas’ intrinsic traits, which leads us to question the character in general. She’s getting evil, but spending so much time on childhood backstory now seems like a waste as it turns out to be unimportant.

Time and pace are yet another issue in this film, as art has prevailed over history. Director Craig Gillespie, who gave us masterful films like Me, Tonya and The Finest Hours, loses track of his story as he spends so much time with unnecessary close-ups, looking for shots that lack focus. emotion and are unable to succinctly tell a fable. .

The story turns badly to the rhythm but also to the casting, with the exception of Emma Thompson. Stone can’t shake her awkwardly adorable sweetness, even with her threatening dialogue.

Bouncing between her low self-esteem Estella and the cunning Cruella, Stone has two gears to portray these characters, and we always see through the veneer that she’s still the bubbly girl next door. Fry and Hauser try with all their might to channel their inner buffoon like Jasper and Horace, but there is no laughing between them.

Mark Strong, try as he might, is completely underused as the pivotal character of John the Valet. Sadly, even Thompson’s murderous performance cannot revive this Disney classic.

As the story stutters and stops, the jarring, yet fun musical score wakes you up to take you back into the story. The soundtrack, a unique soundtrack, perfectly synchronized with the situations and the scenes, is a highlight of Cruella. For 1970s rock fans, you are going to enjoy this, but this aspect is going to be way above the heads of the little ones.

Disneys tries to give us a story to explain that the early days of Cruellas fall flat like a pancake. With misinterpretation, an incredibly dark and ominous start, inconsistent character development, and an urgent need for massive editing, Cruella flounders in both storytelling and knowing her target audience.

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars (large production, costumes and music design)