Vairamuthu to ‘return’ ONV Kurup literary award





Popular Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday announced the “return” of the ONV Literary Prize, instituted in memory of the late Jnanpith-winning Malayalam poet ONV Kurup, following protests from various quarters against the songwriter award, who faces charges from “MeToo”. Although he said he was ‘returning’ the award, he actually refused the honor, saying he didn’t want the jury to be embarrassed and blamed the ‘vendetta’ behind the decision to reconsider the prize by the ONV Cultural Academy. He demanded that the cash prize of Rs three lakh announced by the academy be turned over to the public relief fund of the Chief Minister of Kerala and announced his own contribution of Rs two lakh towards the same, as a “pledge” of his love for Kerala and its people. . “Due to the interference of those with vendetta, the price has been reconsidered, that’s what I learned.” Wondering if the protests were intended to “demean” him and Kurup, Vairamuthu said he wanted to make sure that “the learned jury should not be embarrassed.” “Therefore, I only want to avoid receiving the award amid controversy,” he said. Indicating that it was very straightforward, Vairamuthu said, “There is no need to rub my veracity.” “This is why I made a firm decision and I announce it with love and clarity. I am returning the ONV Literary Prize to the ONV Cultural Academy, ”he said in a video posted on his official Twitter account. On Friday, the ONV Cultural Academy announced that it had decided to reconsider the decision to award the fifth ONV literary prize to Vairamuthu. The academy’s decision came amid growing protests from various quarters to present the award to the Tamil songwriter and poet who faces “MeToo” charges. Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Geetu Mohandas and singer Chinmayi Sripada, who was among the women who accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, had opposed Kerala’s honor for the lyricist. Vairamuthu had previously denied the allegations against him, calling them “totally false” and “reasoned”. Vairamuthu further thanked Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin, and all who hosted him earlier for being chosen for the award. He also said “May the relationship between Tamil and Malayalam flourish”. Previously, an expert jury, made up of the Vice-Chancellor of Malayalam University, Anil Vallathol and the poets Alankode Leelakrishnan and Prabha Varma, had selected the winner and it was announced that the date of the award ceremony would be announced more late due to the covid-19 situation. Renowned critic M Leelavathi won the award last year. Also a novelist, Vairamuthu received the Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.

