Harry Styles is starting a beauty business? | Entertainment





Harry Styles is launching his own beauty products. The 27-year-old musician, actor and spokesperson for Gucci has reportedly filed documents to put his name on a brand of cosmetics and perfumes. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the filing is in the name of Styles, Harry Edward and the nature of the business is identified as wholesaling perfumes and cosmetics. Harry is listed as a director of the company, which would be called PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED, alongside Emma Spring with whom he has worked for many years. Harry is the face of Gucci’s Scent Memory campaign and says he likes his scents to have a certain “emotion” behind them. Harry previously said: “I love a scent that has a certain emotion behind it. The triggering of memories by smell is really strong for everyone. My mom always wore the same scent. It smells like Roman candles and jasmine. So like every time I smell that, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has it. The star’s unofficial collaboration with Gucci began in 2015 when he wore the brand’s floral suit on the red carpet at an awards show. Harry said, “I’ve never really done flares before. And it was really fun. I just started wearing more and more, and at the same time, I was getting a lot more comfortable. with myself. I used to wear black all the time. But I could see dressing was part of the show, if you will. Especially when running. So I think (for) the people I’ve always admired and admired in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing. Like Bowie, Elvis Presley. It’s always been part of it. “I love the clothes. It helps a lot. Just taking the stage in a nut costume with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to perform.

