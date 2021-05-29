Danny Baker claims he will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain





Unlikely, Danny (Photo: BBC) Controversial former BBC presenter Danny Baker has made a bizarre claim to his Twitter followers that he is going to replace Piers Morgan as the new permanent host of Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid. But, before he panics, it’s clear he’s making jokes in a series of tweets that have visibly seen him take the mick and it’s clear that none of his supporters believe him. He wrote: Cats come out of the bag! from august i will join @GMB as a permanent host with @ susannareid100 aargh! Early in the morning for the first time in fifteen years. Rest assured that I will hold those in power to account. And have fun too! (sic) Nice try Danny, but only if you hadn’t already declared yourself the new host of a sports issue, Question Time, do I have any news for you and as a member of the GB team? News. Oh, the pure fun. The joke was clearly wearing a bit thin with the fans, who joked: Can I have what you drink? and I think your account has been hacked. The cats come out of the bag! from August I will join @GMB as a permanent host with @ susannareid100 aargh! Early in the morning for the first time in fifteen years.

Rest assured that I will hold those in power to account. And have fun too! #CantWait Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 28, 2021 Danny was sacked by the BBC after comparing the royal baby to a monkey. The 61-year-old broadcaster shared a photo of a couple leaving the hospital, holding hands with a chimpanzee, with the caption: Royal baby leaving the hospital. It happened the morning Meghan Markle, whose mother Doria Ragland is African American and Prince Harry, introduced their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world. He deleted the tweet and insisted he had no racist intent. But he later hit the BBC’s decision, saying: The call to fire me from @ bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous false gravity. I took a tone that said that I actually wanted to say this ridiculous tweet and that the BBC had to support blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. I heard the knees of the suit banging. #F *** em. (sic) If you have a soap opera or TV story, video or pictures please contact us by emailing [email protected], we will be happy to hear from you. Join the community by leaving a comment below and stay up to date on all things know on our homepage.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos