Negotiating AMC’s Explosive Rally – How Far Can It Go?





AMC Entertainment (AMC) – Get a report, GameStop (GME) – Get a report and others are back. These Reddit stocks have been scorching and are starting to rise with strong rallies on the rise. As these so-called meme stock leaders go looking for an offer, they drag the others higher. Galactic Virgo (SPCE) – Get a report – which had its own catalyst related to theft – Rocket Cos. (RKT) – Get a report, Blackberry (BB) – Get a report and others took advantage of strong rallies. Beyond meat (BYND) – Get a report trades well too, a stock that Jim Cramer said would be the next stock to soar. However, AMC was the clear leader in the recent decision. While GameStop sparked the first major short-squeeze trade earlier this year, it’s only increased “only” 45% in the past five days. While impressive, that doesn’t matter compared to AMC, which is up 175%. Let’s look at the graphics to see what’s up with this one. AMC Trading Four-hour chart of AMC stock. Graphic courtesy of TrendSpider.com A few weeks ago, I pointed out that AMC stock was grappling with the 61.8% retracement near $ 14.60. In several trading sessions, he just couldn’t pass. However, there were some positives. For example, AMC broke above the 50-day moving average, as well as the April high at $ 12.22. Better yet, the stock retained these measures as support when it faded from the 61.8% retracement. This set up a nice buy-the-dip pullback, as stocks quickly returned to highs, then pushed out the 61.8% retracement with force. This triggered a series of upside loopholes. Stocks briefly halted near previous January highs, as you can see from the four hour chart above. But on Thursday, the stock exploded again, climbing more than 50% at one point in the day to hit the 161.8% extension near $ 30. And now? Stocks exploded again on Friday at another key extension – the two-time range extension. However, AMC stock also fades from this mark. If AMC can break out Friday’s high, then the 261.8% extension is certainly possible, all the way up to nearly $ 45. How can we say that it is do not possible after the last days of price action? The divergence on the Williams% R reading is a bit worrying, but I’m not going to pass a low pressure freight train. Taking profit is one thing, short selling is another. On a dive, let’s see which level comes in support. I would really like to see $ 30 or $ 25 pending. But even more, I want the 10 day moving averages on the daily and four hour charts to be supported, with $ 20.







