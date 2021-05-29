Entertainment
Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under: Queen Takes Up On Her Problematic Past
Scarlet Adams, right, reportedly strives to correct her mistakes.
NOTICE: A Drag Race contestant addressed her troubled past on tonight’s episode of Drag Race Downunder, with RuPaul putting her on the track to fix issues.
What happened? Scarlet Adams, who has apologized online for her use of blackface in the past, addressed the issue twice in this episode: first in the workshop and then on the track. I wonder if this episode happened when the producers got wind of the footage and knew they had to get ahead (which, naturally, they didn’t, due to the internet).
Scarlet apologized profusely to Ru and the others she had injured, but it was in the labor room that the most interesting conversation had taken place.
DAVID BLANC / STUFF
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Anita Wigl’it is the first Kiwi Queen to be eliminated.
Etcetera Etcetera in particular held Scarlet responsible. To be fair, Scarlet offered the information in the labor room when the queens spoke of regrets.
I sensed various things during the conversation that followed: First, it was a shame that this conversation took place among the first seven all-white in Drag Race history. This made this fact all the more shameful as said white queens then had to discuss issues as serious as the black face between them.
Second, I’m glad the moment didn’t resolve with Scarlet finding absolution. I don’t believe that canceling Scarlet would be of any use to anyone (no more than Ru!), And she would have been already worked to rectify the error, but I also think it’s important that the problem is not minimized for its emotional benefit, as sometimes happens with excuses like this.
A mistake as big as this is the sort of thing an artist has to live and work hard to rectify in the future, which we hope to see Scarlet continue to do. However, I wonder if the producers wanted to see these photos before Scarlet was cast.
That aside: It was probably the happiest and most hilarious episode of the season so far, and I’m really glad that Drag Race Downunder seems to have found a rhythm of its own. The infomercial challenge was hysterical, especially as they roped up local icon Suzanne Paul, who was sitting there, horrified by the excessively sexual humor the queens were displaying.
Guess that’s the problem when you’re a gay icon, but unintentionally: you find yourself in rooms where you’re not really comfortable. But I loved that Pauls cameo was a reference directly to Australian and New Zealand audiences; I doubt American Drag Race fans would know who Suzanne Paul is, but it’s up to them to find her on YouTube and figure out how much of an icon she is.
Rena Owen, on the other hand, looked like she was at home. Talk about a gay icon who is absolutely in the joke. Owen is a national treasure, and while she didn’t get many lines in the final cut, I was honestly happy to see her there with a regal appearance alongside the other judges.
Elektra Shock took him out of the park this week. After stumbling a bit early in the competition, I was very happy to see Elektra Shock win this week’s challenge. Her infomercial was by far the funniest (and Talent was a perfect punchline), and her runway look was classy and something new to her.
He also graced the native flora and fauna of Aotearoas in a charming way, although I think it was korus on his bodice, and no one needs my Pkeh, but I’ll be interested to know if Mori viewers take this to be appreciation or ownership. However, she looked great and she led the infomercial challenge. She’s really starting to bring him a game.
Maxi Shields, meanwhile, failed. Karen from Finance said Maxi Shields could sell a poncho to a nudist, but that natural talent seemed to dry up once the cameras rolled around. Maxi is so much fun to watch on the show that I was upset that she stumbled here, but her runway look was excellent and her lip-sync performance was just outstanding. Pulling out that fake microphone and becoming a songbird was an absolute stroke of genius.
The judges accepted. It was goodbye to Etcetera Etcetera this week, who I’m sad I didn’t have a better chance to show off their high fashion drag. At least she was able to make sure Scarlet Adams knew exactly how serious her mistakes were before she left.
