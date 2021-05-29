Entertainment
Piers Morgan says he regrets storming Good Morning Britain amid claims ITV wants him to return
Piers Morgan said he regretted storming the filming of Hello Great Britain.
In March, Morgan abruptly left the show’s set after being convicted by co-host Alex Beresford.
Beresford had criticized Morgan for his remarks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which were made following the couples interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The 56-year-old had repeatedly claimed that he didn’t believe a word Markle had said about his suicidal thoughts during his tenure as a senior royal.
The Morgans walk-out clip has circulated widely on social media, with many viewers criticizing the presenter for not sticking around and engaging in the discussion. He later quit the ITV breakfast program.
Speaking about the incident in a new interview with daily mail, the broadcaster said he wished he hadn’t stormed.
Coming out of the show was not very up to the mark, I admit. I wish I hadn’t, he says.
And even as I walked away I thought, why are you doing this irrational thing? I shouldn’t have done it but I was annoyed and worried that in my condition I might have said something that I regretted. I needed a little time.
He told the post: I also have incredibly thick skin. I am also able to resist incredible bullshit. It’s a strange combination. I am definitely thin skinned, although I would say most of my thin skin is ironic. But I love when people pop me.
Morgan added that his former co-host Susanna Reid had persuaded him to return to the studio, saying she was absolutely right to do so.
The TV host spoke more about the incident, saying Beresford had gotten too personal.
I just thought, I’m not going to take this very personal withdrawal from him, from a member of my team, he said.
It was revealed in March that Morgans’ remarks had prompted more than 57,000 complaints against Ofcom. He has since doubled down on his comments, saying: I don’t believe a word that comes out of Meghan’s mouth.
In an interview with The sun, the Life stories the host claimed that ITV bosses had requested a possible return to the network.
They held out their hand, there were approaches. Never say never, he said.
I have no doubt that I could bring the notes back to where I left them, but the doubt is anyone would be allowed to do it this way again?
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or if you are having difficulty coping, the Samaritans offer support. You can speak to someone in confidence by phone at 116 123 (UK and ROI), by email at [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website here.
If you are based in the United States and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800- 273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free and confidential crisis hotline accessible to everyone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
