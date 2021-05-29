Adam King receives flag award and fan letter from Joe Biden





The Late Late Toy Show star Adam King received a letter from US President Joe Biden – who also presented him with two very special flags. We need your consent to load this YouTube contentWe use YouTube to manage additional content which may set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences Adam returned to The late show for the last show of the season on Friday night with his parents David and Fiona, his brothers Danny and Robert and his sister Katie. He told Ryan Tubridy how a special letter from US President Joe Biden was delivered to the King’s family home in Cork by none other than Taoiseach Micheál Martin. President Biden also presented Adam with American and Irish flags that have been on space missions, and told him “they both took the route you will someday fly.” In the letter, Biden told Adam: “I send you my best wishes from the United States of America. On Saint Patrick’s Day, your Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, told me about the great job you have done. accomplished and, most importantly, your cuddly virtual work. They are a wonderful symbol of hope and joy and have helped many people in these difficult times. “ The head of the United States also signed the letter to Adam, saying, “Jill and I send a virtual hug from the White House to you, your mom and dad, and your siblings. Sincerely. Thank you, Joe Biden “. “I got a letter from the President of the United States of America,” a smiling Adam told Ryan Tubridy. “Joe Biden.” “And why did he write to you?” Ryan asked. “Because I’m a really important person,” Adam replied. “Right answer,” Ryan said, before asking Adam’s brother Danny to read President Biden’s letter. Danny also explained to Ryan this The late show the host describes it as “an additional supplement” which arrived with the letter. “He came with the two flags: the Irish flag and the American flag that went into space,” Danny explained. “It was really cool, and we framed the letter to them as well.” Ryan then spoke to Adam’s father, David, about the Toy exhibition, and how Adam’s virtual embrace “just happened everywhere.” “It’s amazing,” he told Ryan. “There really is kind of a full circle around this letter for me. I think the highlight for me of the Toy exhibition It was when Adam showed you the virtual embrace. “ Adam king Looking at Adam, he said, “Adam, do you remember what Ryan said to you? He said,” Is this for me or for everyone? ” What did you say?” “For everyone,” Adam said. “And the letter is for everyone,” David said. The King family also met boxer Katie Taylor – who described Adam as “an inspiration.” She was invited on Friday Late show, with former Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan and a host of Irish hopefuls heading to Japan for this summer’s Olympics. Ryan and the gang will be back for a new series of The Late Late Show in September.







