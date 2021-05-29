BBC braces for criticism of 2016 decision to rehire Martin Bashir | BBC





When Martin Bashir joined the BBC as a religious affairs correspondent in 2016, the company’s head of news gathering Jonathan Munro said he was drawn to the journalists’ track record of enterprising journalism and respect within the industry. Some of those involved in this move may regret their enthusiasm for Bashir, as current BBC bosses brace for public criticism of their decision to bring back a man whose journalistic reputation was destroyed by a subsequent report on his use of false documents to obtain a 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Next week the company will reveal the findings of a swift internal investigation into the decision to rehire Bashir by Ken MacQuarrie, a longtime BBC executive described internally as the Harvey Keitel Companies due to his history of cleaning up the mess. created by other managers. Tony Hall, the former managing director of the BBC. Photograph: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty MacQuarrie has spent the past few days interviewing senior officials and gathering information, hoping to produce a brief summary of the circumstances surrounding the Bashir’s return and whether anyone should be blamed for not properly checking his history. The company has strongly denied a suggestion by Tory MP Julian Knight that Bashir got the post of religious correspondent in 2016 without an interview process. However, sources within the BBC told the Guardian that the process had been streamlined in an effort to ensure Bashir gets the job. They claimed it involved previously unsuccessful candidates who had been re-interviewed a second time in order to legitimize Bashir’s hiring. A BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the details of the allegation and said they would release the results next week. The report will likely focus on the top executives involved in the hiring process, including Munro, former news director James Harding and then-CEO Tony Hall. Hall undertook the initial investigation of Bashir in 1996. Former BBC news director James Harding has previously said he took responsibility for the decision to hire Bashir. Photograph: Carl Court / AFP / Getty Images Harding previously said he took responsibility for the decision to hire Bashir, but did not directly answer questions about whether he consulted with Hall before making the appointment. In some ways, the BBC should thank Dominic Cummings for making sure the Bashir scandal was not more damaging. It was Cummings ‘belligerent briefings to the media on the government’s desire to downsize the BBC after the Tories’ 2019 election victory that helped kick Tony Hall out of the company two years ahead of schedule. If Hall had always been the CEO rather than heading to the Art Gallery, the company could have faced the second successive resignation of a CEO following an internal scandal. Instead, the new chief executive, Tim Davie, was free to criticize the reign of his predecessors and make it clear that there is no doubt that rehiring Bashir was a big mistake. BBC chief executive Tim Davie said rehiring Bashir was a big mistake. Photograph: Andrew Milligan / PA Bashir was already considered an unusual rendezvous for what was perceived to be a relatively junior role in the newsroom, given his interviews with figures like Michael Jackson and a subsequent stint in the United States as talk show host. However, his career had taken a plunge after a series of scandals that culminated in his departure from MSNBC in 2013. Even after his arrival, he gained a reputation for seeking fame through other channels blinding the BBC’s management when he announced he was appearing on ITV Celebrity X Factor. In the process, he became the first BBC religion editor to forget the words to Lionel Richies Easy on a live singing competition.

