Entertainment
Hollywood empathizes with fictional villains but not real people
Disneys Cruella’s new film, a 101 Dalmatians prequel starring Emma Stone, makes a big demand from audiences to love and even sympathize with Cruella de Vil.
She’s a woman we grew up believing to be an unrepentant monster who paid a pair of petty thieves to steal her friends’ newborn puppies to kill them and make a stylish coat out of their skins.
She’s not exactly Betty White.
In the real world, Cruellas would be an unfathomable, serial killer-type crime that would get wall-to-wall media coverage from the psychopath who tempted him. But in the movies it’s okay, as it turns out she had a rough childhood (orphan in a tragedy) and is pushed to the limit by a nasty boss.
No one ever begged the audience to understand why Michael Vick operated a dog fighting ring where animals were horribly abused. They shouldn’t have either. But Hollywood’s hypocritical favorite trend is to humanize fictional evildoers, while negating real humans in the blink of an eye.
The craze for explaining villainy began in 1999 with Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. We already knew from the original films that the dreaded Darth Vader, whose hobbies include destroying entire populated planets, fell to the dark side sometime after the birth of his son Luke. The prequels took this bloody story to much deeper heights.
We have learned that Vader, born Anakin Skywalker, was once a chubby-cheeked slave, who was engulfed in rage after the murder of his poor mother.
Chains! Mom dead! Wouldn’t you destroy an entire planet too? the writers and producers seem to say.
There have been other Why She / He Did movies over the years. Disneys Maleficent in 2014 told us that it was perfectly normal for the villain of Sleeping Beauty to tear baby Aurora from her crib because the King wronged her. In the 2003 musical Wicked, which is being made into an upcoming film initially slated for release in 2021, it was revealed that the Wicked Witch of the West was simply misunderstood because she had green skin and was enjoying a good book.
But image salvage movies hit a fever pitch with Joker in 2019. The Batman spin-off took a fun comic book and turned it into the Taxi Driver. The Joker, played by Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix, was now Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown and aspiring comedian who suffered from a neurological disorder that made him laugh uncontrollably at inappropriate times. He is poor, fails, laughs in the streets and suffers from health problems.
He is also a terrorist! He murders a trio of businessmen in a subway train and shoots a live television talk show host in the head to argue and instill fear among the masses. But hey, the host was mean and the rich are bad.
That’s not to say these movies suck. Following a person’s fall and asking viewers to understand their plight makes many high quality, entertaining films. A Puritan film industry that gives in to the waking crowd would be a travesty. But what’s annoying is that the entertainment industry holier than you never extends the same kind of empathy to its own.
Tweet a joke or cliché about an assistant in Hollywood and your career will be shattered overnight. Guaranteed. There won’t be any room for nuance, just maybe a shady investigation with a forgotten conclusion, and certainly no sleek flick of why you didn’t go so bad after all. The same people who often produce children’s films preaching the idea that we shouldn’t rush to judgment themselves rush to judgment every time without fail.
Behind the scenes, of course, some of the real antagonists’ actions could be far worse than you think, and maybe their punishments suit whatever they’ve done. Yet in the movies there were downright terrorists, aspiring dog killers, baby thieves and Darth Vader.
What kind of world do we live in where we forgive a movie villain more easily than our neighbor?
