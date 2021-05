REPORT PHOTO: EPCOT & Disneys Hollywood Studios 05/27/21 (thematic graphics removed from the Morocco pavilion, Jardin de Fiestas festival stand closed, physical distance reduced to MuppetVision 3-D, etc.)

Hello from the beautiful Walt Disney World! Even though we have had very hot weather here, a hot day at Disney is better than a cooler day elsewhere. We’ve found some new things to show you today, as well as some build updates. We started our day at EPCOT which never disappoints in the construction update department. Let’s get started! As work accelerated on the future design store at Innoventions East, we were delighted to see canvas fabric removed in the walkway next to Mouse Gear. We got a little glimpse of this area and were able to see through the large glass windows to the other side. Nearby, at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, construction continues outside the exhibit building. New concrete has appeared in the Moroccan pavilion, replacing the previously marked patches. Another patch of concrete was notched next to the fresh concrete, covering the entrance to Spice Road Table. Two recently added thematic panels that were painted in this area have been removed or covered. One was on the cart and the other on the wall behind the cart. The Rallye des Gazelles screen was activated again today, although still unavailable to guests. Jardin de Fiestas, the Flower & Garden Festival food stand in the Mexico pavilion, was again closed today for the fourth day in a row. Stakeholders in the region were unsure why it was closed, or when it would reopen. While we found multiple posts for the upcoming Cruella movie, we had yet to see any posts for this line, until today. The red dress in particular was ultimately done justice by being put on a mannequin here in Mouse Gear. We had a great time at EPCOT, but our day was not over yet. Then we headed to Disney Studios in Hollywood to see what new things we could find there. While signage seems slow to change in Walt Disney World, we have finally found new signage related to required face masks in indoor locations. For more photos and information, see our article here. As with similar locations in Walt Disney World, we found that physical distance measurements had been reduced but not completely removed at MuppetVision 3-D. For more photos and information, see our article here. We noticed that the darkroom door was covered with black canvas during its renovation. We found a new gourmet popcorn mix at the popcorn stand just in time for summer, sweet and savory popcorn. A combination of cheese and caramel popcorn, this mix is ​​a satisfying treat. We had a great time at Disney Hollywood Studios and we hope you enjoyed coming with us. Have a magical day! Related

