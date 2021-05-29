Vivek Oberoi Launches Fundraiser to Provide Food to Poor Children Battling Cancer | Entertainment News

Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi recently launched a fundraiser to provide food to more than 3,000 cancer patients and their families for the next three months.

Through this initiative, Vivek’s mission is to help the Cancer Patients Support Association (ACMPA) and its food bank provide food to more than 3,000 cancer patients.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a video urging people from all walks of life to come forward and contribute as much as possible to his fundraiser. Vivek said that a contribution from 1000 could help CPAA’s food bank provide a full month’s worth of food for a child battling cancer and their family.

Parents of children with cancer who spoke to Vivek told him they had been starving for more than three days just to be able to provide maximum nutrition and immunity to their child who is battling cancer.

The immunity of the human body is weak after the chemotherapy sessions, a child needs adequate nutrition to recover from it. Vivek’s mission is to ensure that these children never go hungry and that their parents don’t have to starve just to provide their children with the nutrition they need.

Vivek concluded the video by sharing a post. He said, “These people are already battling cancer, let’s make sure they don’t have to fight hunger.”

Vivek has already sponsored hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children. He has saved more than 2.5 lakh of disadvantaged children from cancer and more than 2,200 little girls from child prostitution, more than 50 of whom are now studying abroad on scholarships. He donated the money earned from his first film company for heart surgery for a disadvantaged girl.

Vivek is currently working on his production projects, Rosie: Saffron Chapter and Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder. Rosie will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari.