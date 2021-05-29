Canadian voice actor sues TikTok for using his voice without permission for text-to-speech function – IP Osgoode

Photo credits: Tima Moroschnichenko (Pexels)

Meena Alnajar is aIPilogueWriter, Fellow of the IP innovation clinic,and a JD 2L candidate atOsgoodeHall Law School.

If you’ve used TikTok in the past seven months, you’ve probably come across TikTok computerized voice narration videos around the world. The person behind this voice is a Canadian voice actor Bev standing of Welland, Ontario. Despite TikToks 400 billion dollars (USD), Standing was not paid or requested to have his voice used for Tiktoks new text-to-speech feature, released in December 2020. Standing is now pursuing a copyright lawsuit against TikToks parent company, ByteDance, drawing attention to how individuals might approach social media conglomerates and take control of their content. At On May 24, users noticed a different voice narrative videos, which could change the direction of current ranking claims.

Copyright claim

Standing first became aware of her voice in TikTok videos at the end of 2020. Her friend sent him a video, noticing her voice in the background. In early May, Standing filed a copyright infringement complaint against ByteDance for using its voice recordings without obtaining permission. The lawsuit is based in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Copyright infringement for sound recordings involves the public performance of a work protected by copyright by digital audio transmission. In the United States, the maximum penalty is $ 150,000 per violation, which in this case could mean $ 150,000 for every TikTok video that uses the text-to-speech feature. TikTok has not yet publish their records to the classification team to determine the number of offenses committed. Ranking lawyer, Robert Sciglimpaglia, included in the claim that she not only missed a six-figure job, but that TikTok is causing her irreparable harm and injury as these videos can threaten Standings’ reputation and brand as a voice actor.

The ranking team can thus support their claim using moral rights. Moral rights allow the author of the work to protect his reputation. Handling of a work may violate the moral rights of authors if it damages their reputation. The standing position can have the moral right to be recognized for its voice because it is linked to the integrity of its work. The text-to-speech feature currently has no limitations in terms of use or content. In the United States, moral rights are interpreted restrictively. Many works, such as applied arts, may not meet moral rights requirements. The ranking team can also rely on the likeness for this copyright claim. In most states, parties can be prosecuted for using resemblance, like his personal attributes, for exploitation. If it is proven that TikToks’ text-to-speech feature uses leaderboard voice, Standing can claim the right to control his likeness.

The original question of how TikTok gained access to Standings voice recordings remains unanswered. In 2018, Standing was hired by the Institute of Acoustics, a research organization in China, to register thousands of English sentences for translations. The classification team postulates that these recordings came into the possession of TikToks for the text-to-speech function. The Institute of Acoustics may have granted TikTok access to the vocal recordings. The classification case may also set a precedent for contractual requirements for voice actors and warn them to include detailed directions in their employment contracts in order to avoid future misuse of their voice.

If the ranking claim is unsuccessful, there may be detrimental effects to other creators whose content is used by large companies without their consent. Professor Pina DAgostino, copyright expert and director of IP Osgoode, said in an interview with CBC that if that claim fails, you almost wipe out the industry because you could say it’s all free. Without clearer guidelines, social media platforms can continue to abuse the works of voice actors without so little attribution.

TikToks reaction

TikTok has not filed a formal response to Standings’ legal claim, but TikTok users recently noticed a new female voice narration video, Standing was made aware of this voice replacement. The change has not been publicly announced nor discussed in the company newsroom. While this is not indicative of the outcome of the cases, legal experts agreed that this change was a way for TikTok to recognize the suffering of Standings. Professor DAgostino comments that it is a positive step in mitigating damage. In a way, she said you recognize that we did something wrong, and you try to make it better.

Looking to the future

Nowadays, TikTok has not commented on the allegations and they have until July 7 to file a response to the classification complaint. Although a representative said that TikTok does not publicly comment on pending litigation, Professor DAgostino states that the change of voice can be indicative of a regulation, if only in the interest of optics and to refrain from paying for any possible infringement, as that could mean paying for any TikTok video that uses the text-to-speech feature. With nearly 690 million userssince everyone has the option of using the text-to-speech feature, it may be in TikTok’s financial best interests to settle the claim early. The classification team should also recover deleted TikTok videos that used leaderboard voice or who had replaced his voice. On the other hand, expert in business law Daniel Tsai thinks TikTok may not feel like he has to settle down because this case does not currently threaten app revenues. Replacement of the ranking voice may be the only concession provided by the app unless it’s proven to be the leaderboard voice in previous videos.

The ranking case can help create guidelines for social media platforms that generate their richness and use through accessible audio content. TikTok has become famous for its extensive and free music library for videos. The text-to-speech feature has contributed to the popularity of the apps. However, the limitless nature of the text-to-speech feature could have cost Standing opportunities and possibly his reputation. The function had been used to tell vulgar and rude videos. Classification counsel notes that the deprivation to control one’s reputation is part of Standings’ legal claim. The TikToks audio library is key to the app experience, but this library can be misused to the detriment of the creators and actors who keep the app thriving. Perhaps it is time for the courts to provide guidelines on how people can have their work and integrity protected on major social media platforms.