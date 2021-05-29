Annup Sonii: The actors care about the character we play, but you can’t blame us for everything | Entertainment News





Are actors responsible for the characters they play on screen? This question was raised earlier this year when the web show Taandav came out and some scenes sparked controversy. Months later, several other shows continue to face similar criticism for seemingly objectionable content. Actor Annup Sonii, who appeared in one of the scenes of Taandav who was among those deemed controversial, clearly tells us the actors cannot be held accountable. Otherwise kal agar principal bad cop ka role karta hoon, toh sab bolenge, arrey [tum ho]… But yes, the actors have to be very careful. I always believe that in life there has to be a balance between everything. Sonii, 49, agrees that celebrities are role models people look up to and therefore need to accept the responsibility that comes with it. It’s the fact that people admire actors. When a celebrity is listed to promote a product, why is she chosen? It is because people will be influenced. They say, Isne aisa kiya, vasa kiya. It matters to them, he reasoned. In fact, the actor admits that he himself has a few showbiz icons that he admires. I admire a lot of actors, how they behave in the film industry, their personalities and tell myself, this is how I want to be. Aap yeh bilkul nahi keh sakte ki actors ki koi responsibility nahi hai. So while playing a character you have to be careful, he says, and he’s quick to mention, but you can’t blame the actors for everything. It is an integral part of any business. One aspect that comes into play at this point is web censorship, and many shows that have generated anger have intentionally censored said scenes. This will continue to happen, says Sonii, Itna bada desh hai, itne log hain, system ek galat tarah se work karta hai. But OTT platforms have given writers, actors and directors a lot of freedom. So, I’m just looking forward to doing a lot of good work.

