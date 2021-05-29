Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla: Agastya Rao is flawed but you won’t hate him

For Sidharth Shukla, it was the character of Agastya who put him aboard Broken But Beautiful 3. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that he could relate to his role. , and since the show was done very realistically, he chose it for his digital debut. The ALTBalaji series, also starring Sonia Rathee in the lead role, was released earlier today.

Sidharth also shared that there was no comparison to previous seasons of Broken But Beautiful as it is a very different story with new characters. The first two seasons, as readers know, starred Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. In this third chapter, Shukla will be seen playing Agastya Rao, a wayward writer-director who falls in love with his muse Rumi, only to break her heart.

Here are excerpts from a conversation with Sidharth Shukla:

Ever since Broken But Beautiful’s character of Agastyas was revealed, fans have gone crazy for him. Did you expect so much love to come your way?

Honestly, the response has been great and I’m delighted that our audiences have liked the trailers so far. I’m usually excited and nervous before each project releases, hoping our audiences enjoy it. As for the expectations, I haven’t really defined any.

But public expectations are also high because they will see you act after a long time. What can we expect from Sidharth in the web series?

A new role, a lot of emotions, a character that will hopefully touch your heart while keeping you entertained.

A lot of people think the character is quite similar to you in real life. Were you related to Agastya?

When I first read the script, I could relate to Agastya a lot. There were times when I went through similar situations or felt similar feelings. And therefore, for me, one of the main reasons I liked the character of Agastyas is that he’s very real, very relatable. He’s not perfect, but I don’t think any of us are. He is on a path like many of us in our respective careers and fields, to fulfill his vision in life.

Aggressive, perfectionist, romantic and someone with a broken heart – who exactly is Agastya Rao?

Agastya Rao is a very real, flawed person, but you won’t hate him. There are times when you will feel good, times when you will feel bad, but you will feel his emotions.

Have you ever been heartbroken? How did you get back to making things beautiful then?

Yes, I have been in similar situations like Agastya, and it affects you. But I think in times like these you get closer to yourself and realize that you are stronger than anyone could have imagined. And you retire, get back on track, and most importantly, get back to your job. For the rest, time is a great healer.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming on ALTBalaji.