Today in History, May 29, 2021 | New

Today it’s Saturday May 29, the 149th day of 2021. There are 216 days left in the year.
At May 29, 2020, Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (He would be sentenced in April 2021 on these counts as well as unintentional second degree murder.)
1790 Rhode Island became the original 13th colony to ratify the United States Constitution.
1914 The Canadian liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people aboard the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died. (The Storstad suffered only minor damage.)
1953 Mount Everest was conquered when Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tensing Norgay from Nepal became the first climbers to reach the top.
1973 Tom Bradley was elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, defeating outgoing Sam Yorty.
1985 Thirty-nine people were killed in the European Cup final in Brussels, Belgium, when riots broke out and a wall separating British and Italian football fans collapsed.
1988 President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.
1998 Republican statesman Barry Goldwater has died in Paradise Valley, Arizona, aged 89.
2009 A Los Angeles judge has sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years in life for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson. (Spector remained in prison until his death in January 2021.)
2014 Starbucks closed thousands of stores for part of the day to conduct training sessions for employees on unconscious bias, in response to the arrest of two black men in Philadelphia at one of its stores.
2015 The Obama administration has officially removed Cuba from the US terrorism blacklist.
2019 In his first public remarks on the Russia inquiry, Special Advocate Robert Mueller said indicting President Donald Trump for a felony was not an option due to federal rules, but he stressed that the The investigation had not exonerated the president.
Ten years ago A week after Joplin, Missouri was nearly wiped out by the deadliest tornado to hit the United States in decades, President Barack Obama traveled to the city to offer hope to survivors and promises of help.
Five years ago An Army veteran of two tours of Afghanistan killed one and injured several others in a shootout in western Houston before being shot dead by a SWAT officer.
One year ago Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis angered by George Floyd’s death ignored a curfew as unrest once again overwhelmed authorities; fires burned uncontrollably in cars and businesses. In a tweet, President Donald Trump called the protesters into the Minneapolis thugs and added that when the looting begins, the shooting begins. (The tweet was flagged by Twitter to glorify the violence.)
