Connect with us

Entertainment

Today in History, May 29, 2021 | New

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By


Today it’s Saturday May 29, the 149th day of 2021. There are 216 days left in the year.

At May 29, 2020, Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (He would be sentenced in April 2021 on these counts as well as unintentional second degree murder.)

1790 Rhode Island became the original 13th colony to ratify the United States Constitution.

1914 The Canadian liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people aboard the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died. (The Storstad suffered only minor damage.)

1953 Mount Everest was conquered when Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tensing Norgay from Nepal became the first climbers to reach the top.

1973 Tom Bradley was elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, defeating outgoing Sam Yorty.

1985 Thirty-nine people were killed in the European Cup final in Brussels, Belgium, when riots broke out and a wall separating British and Italian football fans collapsed.

1988 President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.

1998 Republican statesman Barry Goldwater has died in Paradise Valley, Arizona, aged 89.

2009 A Los Angeles judge has sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years in life for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson. (Spector remained in prison until his death in January 2021.)

2014 Starbucks closed thousands of stores for part of the day to conduct training sessions for employees on unconscious bias, in response to the arrest of two black men in Philadelphia at one of its stores.

2015 The Obama administration has officially removed Cuba from the US terrorism blacklist.

2019 In his first public remarks on the Russia inquiry, Special Advocate Robert Mueller said indicting President Donald Trump for a felony was not an option due to federal rules, but he stressed that the The investigation had not exonerated the president.

Ten years ago A week after Joplin, Missouri was nearly wiped out by the deadliest tornado to hit the United States in decades, President Barack Obama traveled to the city to offer hope to survivors and promises of help.

Five years ago An Army veteran of two tours of Afghanistan killed one and injured several others in a shootout in western Houston before being shot dead by a SWAT officer.

One year ago Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis angered by George Floyd’s death ignored a curfew as unrest once again overwhelmed authorities; fires burned uncontrollably in cars and businesses. In a tweet, President Donald Trump called the protesters into the Minneapolis thugs and added that when the looting begins, the shooting begins. (The tweet was flagged by Twitter to glorify the violence.)

Former baseball commissioner Fay Vincent is 83 years old. Motorsport Hall of Fame member Al Unser is 82 years old. Actor Helmut Berger is 77 years old. Rock singer Gary Brooker (Procol Harum) is 76 years old. Actor Anthony Geary is 74 years old. Actor Cotter Smith is 72 years old. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 71. Film composer Danny Elfman is 68 years old. Singer LaToya Jackson is 65. Actor Ted Levine is 64 years old. Actor Annette Bening is 63 years old. Actor Rupert Everett is 62 years old. Actor Adrian Paul is 62 years old. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 60 years old. Actor Lisa Whelchel is 58 years old. Actor Tracey Bregman is 58 years old. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 54 years old. Actor Anthony Azizi is 52 years old. Rock musician Chan Kinchla (blues traveler) is 52 years old. Actor Laverne Cox is 49 years old. Rock musician Mark Lee (day three) is 48 years old. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (The Boondocks) is 47 years old. Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 46 years old. Latin singer Fonseca is 42 years old. Actor Justin Chon (TV: Deception; Dr. Ken) is 40 years old. NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 37 years old. Actor Billy Flynn is 36. Actor Blake Foster is 36 years old. Actor Riley Keough is 32 years old. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 32 years old. or Kristen Alderson is 30 years old. Actor Lorelei Linklater is 28 years old.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: