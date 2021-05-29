He’s going to Malibu, and he’s going to have such great waves on his fabulous turquoise mid-length off-leash. No one will even know they’ve ever surfed it on a leash. It will be totally a secret.

Surfline Man needs a roadtrip.

It’s not like Cardiff is bad or anything. In fact, he’s pretty happy to have moved here, overall. There are such good waves all the time. He can’t believe how well he surfs now, and he really enjoys being a regular at Pannikin.

Everything works so perfect.

But he has to change it. It’s not good for your surf to always hit the same waves. He should try different places. This is the only way to improve. And he’s so determined to improve himself in surfing.

Why even do it if it’s not going to be good at it. This perfect cut, it totally comes to him, he can feel it.

Lying on the couch, Surfline Man scrolls through Surfline, looking at the forecast. So many beautiful tables and charts, it’s so much fun looking at them all. Where to go is the question. Trestles is definitely out, because of the whole ex-girlfriend thing.

Surfline Man scrolls a bit more.

There’s a nice push from the south on the forecast. Surfline Man thinks hard. He hasn’t been to Malibu lately. In fact, he’s never surfed his beautiful mid-length turquoise length in Malibu.

Yes that’s exactly it. It just has to go to Malibu with its average length. What better place to learn the perfect discount than Malibu. It was fate.

Joel Tudor says Malibu is the best summer surf spot in the world, and Surfline Man knows how to argue better. He could be punched in the face. If he’s being honest, Surfline Man is pretty sure hell will end up getting punched in the face anyway, but he’s not about to speed the process up.

Heading towards the garage, Surfline Man pulls his middle length out of the rack and looks at him lovingly. You can’t even tell he dropped it on his tail, at least that’s what he told himself. He carefully removes the leash and unties the string. He’s heard that only losers are surfing on a leash now, and that he’s not about to show up in Malibu with a leash trailing behind him. Everyone would immediately call him crazy, that’s for sure.

Dreaming of all Malibus rights, Surfline Man slips his mid now off-leash into his Sprinter. Fresh avocados for a mid-day snack. Bottled water. Rinsing kit. Fresh HydroFlask in the latest summer colourway. Surfline Man recently bought a new changing poncho and is delighted to be using it for the first time. It would be so embarrassing to have her ass bare like hanging out there on the PCH.

Get in the van, go to Malibu.

Surfline Man wakes up before dawn, pours freshly brewed coffee into his favorite Yeti mug, and hits the road. Surfline Man is so excited. He’s going to Malibu, and he’s going to have such great waves on his fabulous turquoise mid-length off-leash. No one will even know they’ve ever surfed it on a leash. It will be totally a secret.

Surfline Man crosses the long dipping interchange on the 405 and joins the 10, that strange narrow freeway that crosses Santa Monica. Rushing west, he reaches the tunnel that magically transports him to the coast. It’s always a surprise this tunnel, the way the scintillating ocean and the wide sandy beach appear so suddenly.

In those pre-dawn hours, there isn’t much traffic, and Surfline Man is cruising the coast. A line of motorhomes is parked along the shoulder, and a cyclist clutching his head along the highway swings into the lane to avoid them. Surfline Man slows down to make room.

He’s going to Malibu, and he’s in such a good mood right now.

Passing in front of Topanga, Surfline Man sees the Boardriders store. With his giant mural on the wall and succulents growing out front, he sends an almost irresistible siren call to Surfline Man. He barely resists. Malibu. He has to go to Malibu. But watching the deep blues of the Boardriders mural, he can’t help but think how cool surfing is.

Yah. Surfing is so cool, man.

Now hes in Malibu.

A pair of girls in fucking cute spring costumes are spinning down the freeway, longboards tucked under their arms. Surfline Man slows down to avoid them and enjoy the view. Parking is competitive and the small lot at First Point is full well before dawn. Surfline Man really wants a spot up front, but he’s resigned to the likelihood of a long walk.

Then he sees it. A parking place! It’s on the other side of the freeway, but one little thing like isn’t going to stop it. Surfline Man drives his Sprinter into position and after a quick glance makes a tight U-turn, or at least the tightest U-turn he can handle in the van, which is about as much tight as its reduction.

At least he’s not that great at the parallel parking lot, and Surfline Man soon has his Sprinter stuck in a gap, right there at First Point Malibu.

He did it! Surfline Man can’t even believe it, he’s going to be surfing Malibu right now.

From his privileged parking space, he can see waves breaking over the point. A light southerly wind bends the wrinkles on their faces. Black dots run across the gamut and cluster around the top. It’s crowded, of course. When has Malibu never been crowded? Not recently, that’s for sure.

Stoke intact, Surfline Man slips into his Long John. Thanks to all the surf he has scored, his arms look so toned. He looks like a guy surfing, thinks Surfline Man, as he checks his tousled, sun-kissed hair in the Sprinters rearview mirror.

Surfline Man walks up the glowing wooden steps to the parking lot. Someone bangs a drum and the smell of sativa wafts lightly in the breeze.

Through the space in the wall, Surfline Man stops to understand everything. The beach is crowded even so early in the morning, and brightly colored umbrellas appear. The longboards rest against the wall like never before.

Man of history, there are so many. Standing on the beach, Surfline Man can totally feel it.

Now to get a wave. Up close, the crowd doesn’t seem smaller. Steadfast, Surfline Man paddles his turquoise mid-length in the range. Uncontrolled chaos reigns. Surfline Man sits on his board and watches for a few minutes to get the mood.

A wave is coming. Five guys are paddling and three guys are successful. Four guys and a girl fall from the shoulder. An expelled. One falls. The surfer up front slides in an elegant turn, arms raised, hips pivoting. He walks with his nose, as behind him, three others struggle for space. Two loose planks float unclaimed inside. Another wave comes, and it all starts all over again.

Up close, it’s a lot more intimidating than Surfline Man expected. But it’s come all this way, so you better at least try to get a wave. Trying seems better than nothing, anyway. He positions himself as best he can near the top, which is not very close at all. He hates being that guy, you know that one, the guy who always falls by the shoulder. Necessity pushes him to rethink his principles.

Going down the point a bit, Surfline Man looks for a probable location. Not too close to anyone, not too close to the top. Surfline Man tries to channel his warrior side, which he isn’t sure he does, but it sounds good.

He can have a wave at Swamis, so why not here?

Of course, brah, you’re totally getting a wave here, her inner voice said. Shut up, inner voice. This is absolutely not the time for inner voices.

Maybe this one? No. Or this one. Surfline Man watches the main surfer fall just after his passage. Shit, so the worst timing. Surfline Man is watching the next one, already six guys on it. Shit. The next one, the nosy brethren, can’t fall on it.

Okay, a lull. Surfline Man is feeling tired, but he’s not about to give up.

Then it comes. It’s not a fixed wave, but Surfline Man is past the point of being super selective. Hell take anything now.

This time there are two guys and a girl riding and riding. Suddenly the guys collide. Surfline Man can’t believe his eyes. They fell! Surfline Man notices that the girl is cute, but there is no time to think about it just yet. He must catch this wave!

Surfline Man pulls off the shoulder, not quite in position, but luckily his beautiful turquoise mid-length takes care of him and corrects his mistakes. He slides into the wave and looks along the line as in a feverish dream. He can’t believe he’s actually standing on a wave in Malibu! For a while, he forgets to surf.

A few push-ups and suddenly Surfline Man accelerates down the line. Surfline Man doesn’t know what the flight looks like, but maybe it is something like that. He really tries not to flap his arms too much or do anything super weird and awkward. It is so hard.

Surfline Man forgets all about his quest for the perfect fit and the pretty girl he met at the Seaside Market and dinging in the tail of his beautiful mid-length turquoise length and the leash he left in his garage to make sure it looks cool.

He is forgetting everything but this moment right now, sliding down the line to Malibu, the pier right in front of him, Cher watching from his house on the hill. Malibu, shit, that’s cool.

The wave vanishes and Surfline Man takes off. He’s at the bottom of the point, and he still can’t believe it. He had a fucking wave in Malibu! Surfline Man resists the urge to pump his fist. It’s a fight, but he’s determined to play it cool. Surfline Mans is pretty sure there’s a stupid, shit-eating smile on his face, and he decides he doesn’t even care.

Surfline Man rides on the beach. He stops to look behind him, admiring the perfect waves, and the crowd of black dots, the blue sky above his head.

Yeah, man, it’s alive, he thinks, walking past the wall, halfway up under his perfectly toned arm.

Surfing is so cool, and Surfline Man can’t wait to do it again.