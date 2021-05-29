Entertainment
Latest news: Jeffrey Sanker has died at 65.
White Party and Gay Icon founder Jeffrey Sanker died earlier today after a long illness with liver cancer. It is reported that his mother and sister were by his side.
MIAMI HERALD has dubbed him the high priest of gay parties. GENRE MAGAZINE calls it Circuit Master. NEXT MAGAZINE describes him as the sultan of the evenings. And CIRCUIT NOIZE MAGAZINE simply calls him the man. With each accolade, Jeffrey Sanker further strengthens his name as the premier producer of gay nightlife and entertainment.
In 2014, Jeffrey Sanker received a star on the famous Palm Springs WALK OF STARS, well placed at the SE corner on Palm Canyon Drive and the (very gay) Arenas Road!
Jeffrey Sanker is the founder of Los Angeles-based White Party Entertainment, Inc. and creator of iconic events such as WHITE PARTY PALM SPRINGS; New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles, Miami and Rio de Janeiro and One Mighty Party at Orlandos Gay Days.
Sanker has been credited by MIAMI HERALD as the father of modern gay party events. Nowhere is this more evident than with the extravagance of the Sankers brand: White Party Palm Springs, which has grown into the nation’s largest gay dance music festival, drawing over 30,000 attendees from all corners of the world. world.
The Sankers’ passion for the holidays began in the early eighties in New York City. Working in legendary venues such as Studio 54, Palladium and Private Eyes, he honed his skills as a promoter and producer of special events. He has hosted parties for many celebrities over the years.
Sanker moved to Los Angeles in 1987. His innovative technique of using iconic venues for trendy themed events has been credited with breathing new life into the Los Angeles scene. Since then he has worked with all the hippest and most fashionable venues and nightclubs in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami.
Superstar entertainment has become a hallmark of Sanker events. Lady Gaga, Carmen Electra, Jennifer Lopez, Icona Pop, Kelis, Ke $ ha, Deborah Cox, Boy George and Lisa Vanderpump, all graced the stage at the Sanker events. Over the years, Jeffrey has also helped launch the careers of hundreds of new and future artists.
World-class DJs also reign supreme on the crowded dance floors of Sankers. Its events feature high caliber DJs / producers including: Dave Aude, the late Peter Rauhofer, Junior Vasquez, Victor Calderone, Freemasons, Manny Lehman, Rosabel and Tony Moran.
Jeffrey also helped ignite the careers of countless other rising star DJs by giving them their first big break. This prompted NEXT Magazine to comment: The two best friends a DJ can have are Madonna and Jeffrey Sanker.
Sanker has proudly produced fundraising events on behalf of numerous charities and community organizations including Gay & Lesbian Elder Housing (GLEH), The Trevor Project, and Desert AIDS Project.
Here are some quotes from the press with additional updates to follow:
Bobby Trendy: The community has lost a trailblazer who brought people from all over the world together at the annual White Party.
Board Member John D’Amico: “Sending lots of love to his family and friends. Mr. Sanker has helped our community live a larger than life life through his world famous events bringing joy and fun and a sense of belonging to the LGBT community. I know my life is better for having known him and enjoying his events and I know thousands more can say the same.
Former Board Member John Duran: “Jeffrey was a longtime friend. He was an iconic figure in gay history with his founding of the White Party. for many homosexuals it has created a space for homosexuals to find their tribe and their sexuality. Although he had his reviews, he loved the gay community and left a lasting mark. Many of us have found a place to belong through his vision. “
David Wood: “Jeffrey perfected the party circuit.”
Enrique Cheng-Robles MD: Thank you Jeffrey for helping me on my coming out journey. Your warm embrace has helped me immensely. Rest in peace. xo
Larry Block: I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jeffrey Sanker. His life was legendary. Many will speak of his many contributions to our community, but I would like to speak to the kind neighbor and friend. Jeffrey was my neighbor on Huntley Drive for almost ten years. We both moved from New York around the same time and shared many good times. In fact, it was Jeffrey who sat down with me to help choose the name of the store. After saying that BlockParty was his choice among the finalists, we followed him. Our community has lost a leader, a legend and an icon.
Editors Note: We will update this page with comments if you prefer to text 310-733-7388. NEGATIVE HATEFUL FEEDBACK WILL NOT BE POSTED. SHOW RESPECT.
picture credit
