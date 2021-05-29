Piers Morgan says he was approached about a return to Good Morning Britain





When Piers Morgan stormed the plateau of Hello Great Britain early March after his colleague Alex beresford challenged him about his comments on Prince harry and particularly, Meghan markle, looked like it was the last time we saw him in ITV’s famous TV breakfast. But Morgan has a long time maintained that “the vast majority of Britons are right behind me” in his rhetorical crusade against, as he so aptly calls Markle, the Princess Pinocchio. Now, not yet three months since the Oprah winfrey interview that lit a match at this little wood, Morgan may have won this round. The sun reports that Hello Great Britain has been in a “downgrade” since Morgan and the series went their separate ways. The newspaper quotes Morgan as saying, “They reached out over there, there were approaches. Never say never. But if you think the time away from the spotlight has led to a gentler attitude to the Regarding the California couple who have resigned royal duties, this does not appear to be the case. The CNN host said he felt Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles for “trashing the institution and causing a lot of damages”. He also called the revelations from Winfrey’s interview “that shit of racism” and added that “they have become the biggest victims in the world in the midst of a pandemic. It’s pathetic. Harry needs to. grow”. Regarding his last day on the air, the former host shared some regrets. “I shouldn’t have left, however,” he said. “You can’t be the big crusader for free speech and then walk away when someone says something you don’t like.” On Saturday morning, Morgan tweeted a photo of himself reading the UK tabloid with the story on the cover. Below is one of the more subdued videos highlighting Morgan’s crassest moments. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

