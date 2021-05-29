Lucifer puts Dan through hell (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 5, Episode 12 Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid.]

In Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid, Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) has a pretty rough day including a car accident, being chased by a dog and looking at a gun barrel multiple times. But in the end, is he really grateful?

Alejandro really shines in this episode, as the detective continues to adjust to his knowledge as heavenly beings (Tom ellis Lucifer, DB Woodsides angel Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandts demon maze, Dennis haysberts God) are part of his daily life and reconnects with someone from his past who does things complicated, To say the least.

It all starts with Dan comparing Lucifer to Darth Vader and ends with sharing a drink at Lux.

Not exactly a vacation

Eager to get away from it all and use the reader to reflect, Dan gladly agrees to pick up a member of the Los X gang and transport her across the border from Mexico, largely to Detective Chloe Deckers (German Lauren) surprise. She is worried, because since Dan last worked with the controller, Luis Nevaro, he was a very different cop, going down a slippery slope to become a criminal. He will be fine, Dan insists.

He is not. Once in Mexico, Luis tells him that the prisoner won’t be ready until the next day and convinces him to have a drink or more. Luis tries to convince him to join his business by bringing holistic crystals to housewives in Los Angeles, but the truth about it doesn’t come out until the next day, after Dan wakes up naked in the back room at side of the corpse of Luis partners.

Luis wanted Dan to replace the Russians by helping him in Los Angeles and he owed them $ 200,000. He manages to convince Dan to bring them the money (please, for my family), and the detective has the box in the passenger seat as he backs up, with the extradition prisoner in the backseat. She thinks he’s corrupt (and uses cocaine) and recommends that he do what she’s done and find God. I found God, and he blew my whole body up for sleeping with his wife, so I don’t think he’s really the type you think he is, he tells her before a truck does not tear them up.

They will do it their way

When Dan regains consciousness, Los X has been spray painted on the side of his car (and on his face) and luckily for him two people from his improv class are heading home after a concert. They bring him back to Los Angeles, where he quickly goes to see Lucifer and knocks everything down on him. He needs the devil to be his muscle and beat the members of the Los X gang while he collects the box of money. But Lucifer refuses to be a hired jerk and instead wants to do it his way: by letting the money (and himself) do the talking.

So, while Dan sneaks into the back of the Los Xs bike store, Lucifer waltzes in front (and is surprised that they sell regular bikes, not motorcycles). He starts talking to people inside (including the woman Dan was carrying) about his father’s recent announcement that he is retiring, while Dan ends up handcuffing a guy who tries to grab his box of silver. The detective meets a dog on his way out of the property and runs inside the store. The prisoner recognizes him and all hell breaks loose. Lucifer sends Dan on his way (on one of the bikes) as he begins to walk past the gang members with his glowing red eyes.

But as Dans sets off on a bike, he notices something red escaping from the box, crashing and falling just before Luis ‘partners’ heads fall next to him. You never look in the box, Luis warns, picking up the body part.

A clock that is ticking

Yes, Luis is in Los Angeles, and after bringing Dan back to his apartment, he reveals the truth: his partner kept his books to himself and betrayed him to the Russians. The Russians are his competition, and he was sending his head as a message. Luis couldn’t risk his own guys, so he used Dan: if he was killed he wouldn’t lose anything, and if he wasn’t he would be forced to haul human remains through the crime syndicates. . That guy who stole the box? Also works for Luis and was going to kill the Russian accountant for him. So now Dan has to do it if he wants the antidote to the poison Luis injected him that will kill him 10 hours.

Refusing to kill anyone, Dan turns to criminal lawyer Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) in the hopes that she can tell him how to fake a murder. She can. But when he goes to the accountants booth and tries to explain to her what he’s going to do (he’s got pork blood and minced meat to make it look real), she knocks him out and takes off in his car. He calls Amenadiel for help. The angels offended: Dan, I’m not an Uber. But Dan had no other choice, and Amenadiel takes him and brings him home.

Once there, he finds Maze waiting for him, and she has quite the laughs at his expense once he fills her with her day. But she can fix anything, she said. Shell arranged a meeting for him with the Russians (hell uses Joe Stone’s name), then arranged to meet Luis while the Russians wait. Meanwhile, Maze will take care of killing the accountant. It will work, she promises.

Anything that can go wrong will go wrong

The first snag arises when Dr Linda Martin (Rachael harris) recognizes Dan in the cafe as he meets the Russians. He slaps her in the face and tells the Russians that he casually sees her and doesn’t give her her real name. They buy it, especially after she throws water in his face. Then comes Lucifer telling Dan that he can’t be in the meeting due to his history with the Russians, so who will be the detectives’ replacement? His improv class, thinking it was just a gig.

Everything, of course, goes haywire at the encounter: Maze brings the accountant back alive (so Luis can kill her himself), Luis calls Dan Danimal and the Russians realize he’s lied, the Los Xers show up. and improvisational friend In the role. Everyone starts shooting and killing each other, Dan chases the vial with the antidote, and Luis shoots him once he gets it. Then Maze takes a bullet for Dan and dies in his arms. Wait what ?!

Now you see that sometimes when you try to do the right thing other people who don’t deserve it end up getting shot, Lucifer informs them as he walks in.

It’s when everyone gets up, it was quite an act (starting with Luiss’s dead partner). Not everyone agreed, Maze informs Dan; he should call Amenadiel, Linda, Ella and Chloe and let them know he’s okay.

Lucifer, of course, was behind the prank. It only took countless hours of meticulous planning and dozens of called favors and cost $ 5,004,157. In the minds of the demons, it was well worth it. But how did he control everything? As Lucifer explains, In very predictable. Hell never gives up, and whenever it has a choice, Hell always does the right thing.

To Lucifers’ surprise, Dan thanks him. He needed this crazy day to get through this strange place he had been in lately. But that’s not why Lucifer did it. So why did he do it? Because you shot me, Daniel, he reminds him, and they drink. A fitting ending for a wild, crazy (and fun) episode.

Lucifer, Season 5B, Streaming Now, Netflix