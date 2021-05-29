How to reconnect with friends in person as the pandemic recedes

The process can be more complicated than you think.

Many of us haven’t even seen our closest friends for over a year. We have a lot of catching up to do, and it can be hard to figure out where to start.

While we were excited about these reunions, it helps manage our expectations: some friends may have had a more difficult year than we thought and may need support as they were ready to come out of the pandemic. . We need to prepare for conversations that can require significant mental energy, at a time when our emotional bandwidth is already low. And we should be ready to address the hurt feelings Where have you been? On each side.

We’ve all been through so much. Were all so raw. And there’s a strong sense of nostalgia, says Marissa King, a sociologist and professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, who studies social media. This combination allows for a truly emotional reconnection.

Research conducted during the pandemic by Dr King and colleagues, published in January in the journal Socius, found that inner circles of peoplesthose they consider closest and dearest were displaced during the pandemic: they included more family members and fewer close friends. Twenty percent fewer close friends, to be exact.

Reconnecting will be worth it. Research shows that people who have strong friendships live longer, healthier lives. Friendship lowers blood pressure and stress, reduces risk of depression, and increases longevity, in large part because someone is watching over us. According to a recent study, were even happier spending time with friends than with our romantic partners or our children.

Much need for thoughtful strategies to help us reconnect. I spoke to Dr. King, as well as a social psychologist who studies friendship and a linguist who specializes in interpersonal communication for advice.

Choose your team

You only have so much time and energy. We have the ability to maintain 15 basic friendships, of which only five are the most intimate and intimate types of friends, according to research by Oxford University evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar, detailed in his book Friends: Understanding the power of our most important relationships.

The pandemic offers an opportunity to reconfigure this intimate circle. But it will take a concerted effort to come together, says Deborah Tannen, a linguistics professor at Georgetown and author of 11 books on communication, including Youre the Only One I Can Tell: Inside the Language of Womens Friendships. She suggests that you make a list of your friends. Identify which ones you missed the most and which ones you didn’t miss very much.

The list will help you prioritize: which friends should you contact first and try to see more often? It will also change the way you react when people contact you. Once you’ve made your list, you’re more likely to answer the phone when one of your A-Teamers calls, rather than waiting to call back when you feel like talking.

Your pace

Face-to-face interactions are going to require a level of intensity and focus that we haven’t experienced in some time. Were out of practice.

The pandemic has taught us a lot about the level of connection we need. Extroverts are energized on the outside, they enjoy being with other people. Introverts are energized internally; they prefer to spend time alone. Ambiverts are a mix of the two. It doesn’t matter who you are; most people can’t wait to reconnect with their friends. But know your limits. And honor them.

Start slowly. Dr Tannen suggests that you might want to see one friend a week right now even if you enjoyed seeing friends every night before the pandemic. Then gradually increase to a pace you are comfortable with. Introverts may want to stay slow forever.

Consider making plans with a friend to do an activity.Visit a museum, take a cyclist, rather than getting together to chat. It can be less emotionally draining. (Dr Tannen says men generally prefer to do activities with friends, rather than just talk, anyway.)

And make a plan for your second date soon. Reconnecting is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor.

Expect difficult emotions

Maybe you can’t wait to see your friend, have a few cocktails, laugh and let off steam. Your friend may need to cry into their beer. And you might not know it until you get there.

Before the pandemic, we regularly heard about the lives of our friends, including their problems. But we haven’t seen each other for a long time. And while we’ve all had a tough year, some have had it harder than others. Your friend may be struggling with something you don’t know about death of a loved one, illness, relationship on the rocks, and has a real need to talk.

It can come as a shock to learn that a good friend has more trouble than we realized we were so focused on our own issues last year. Before reconnecting with a friend now, I remember that he may be in a different emotional place than I am. It helps me gather my emotional energy, focus on catching up on a meaningful level, and be ready to support.

Address hurt feelings

If you haven’t spoken to your friends before the pandemic, there may be resentment or confusion on either side. You might think your friend isn’t there for you. Or she can feel it for you.

You need to forgive your friends for not being there and forgive yourself for the same, says Yales Dr. King, author of Social Chemistry: Decoding Patterns of Human Connection. We have all been through so much difficulty and the individual circumstances of each person really contributed to whether they were in contact or not. She says remembering the situation was the problem, not the person.

You can solve the problem head on. Tell your friend: I feel bad. I really miss you. But it was a difficult year. Glad to be in touch again now.

In a hurry

The whole point of reconnecting with friends is to add some joy to your life, says Mahzad Hojjat, social psychologist, professor of psychology at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and co-editor of The Psychology of Friendship.

So after catching up with the past year, look ahead. Dr Hojjat recommends talking about what you are looking forward to. Ask questions: Is your friend planning a vacation, eager to visit family or see a concert? What is he or she most excited to do now? And it’s important, what would you like to do again together?

We’ve seen so many negatives this year, says Dr Hojjat. It’s time to focus on the positive.

