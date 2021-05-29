Trace Adkins launches MuleFest to worship the crowd

Country music star Trace Adkins performed in front of thousands in downtown Columbia on Friday, singing hits and paying homage to veterans over Memorial Day weekend.

Spectators pulled lawn chairs in front of the main stage at East 7th and Woodland Streetto hear Adkins kick off the first night of the inaugural two-day MuleFest, an event that brought music, food, authentic products and fun. after a year away from large crowds. .

Even though it was raining before the gig, a light, dry breeze took over before Adkins emerged on stage on Friday.

According to Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb, the first day of MuleFest drew more than 10,000 people ready to take part in the party. Thousands of people returned for the parade and MuleFest festivities on Saturday.

Adkins has performed familiar hits, including his first single, which debuted 25 years ago “There’s a Girl in Texas”, and ended the set with audience favorite “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”. When the crowd asked for more, Adkins returned to sing his rendition of “I’m No Angel” by Gregg Allman.

“I missed seeing so many faces. You are all beautiful tonight, and thank you very much for being here,” Adkins said from the stage. “We’ve been putting this thing together for a while now, and we wanted to play here last year. Of course that hasn’t happened, and so we’re really happy to be here in Columbia, Tennessee tonight. “

On a special occasion, Adkins called nearly a dozen veterans on stage for a tribute, while he sang “Still ASolider”. Adkins told the audience he was dating veterans and suggested they do the same.

“I hope you all have an amazing Memorial Day weekend, and that you all stay safe. Just remember what this is about,” Adkins said.

“The most rewarding things I have done in my entire career have been the things I have done with veterans organizations over the years. People ask me why I do things with the military, and the answer is very simple. If you have a chance to team up or hang out with heroes, you should. It’s good for you. “

Veteran and U.S. Representative Mark Green and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a military tribute to begin the night before Adkins’ performance.

“This weekend is all about the veterans,” Green said.

Celebrate freedom

Ogles described Mulefest’s success as “just the beginning,” and he hopes to bring more public events and concerts to Columbia in the coming months, like the Indie Fest on July 3 with Top 10 finalist Cassandra Coleman. “American Idol,” as well as the Maury County Fair, Oktoberfest, and Columbia Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade.

“The vision was to show Tennessee how you celebrate freedom, and that’s how you celebrate our troops,” Ogles said. “It’s time for us to open up our community and our country, and that’s what it is. set the model that we can do this in Maury County, and hopefully we have a vision and a model to do it every few months. “

Dozens of food trucks and vendors lined the streets on Friday and Saturday, with a constant stream of shoppers lined up to purchase merchandise. Businesses stayed open a little later than usual, and restaurants also followed the late-night crowd in Columbia.

“It’s fantastic, and there have been people standing in line all day giving great feedback,” said John Cureton, founder of Burning Acre CBD Bakery. “It’s really awesome, and I can’t thank you enough for the quality of it all. We’re having a great time, and I’m delighted to see this happen every year.”

‘A game changer’: people are happy

Dr Stephen Porter, founder of Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom and one of the main organizers of the event, said he could not have been more pleased with the turnout and it was positivity, support for local businesses and veterans. Not to mention, it was also a lot of fun.

“It is a game-changer for the city, and we have continued to demonstrate here that this is what Columbia needs. People are happy, there have been no issues and everyone is really friendly to each other. the others, ”Porter said.

“People can have fun, listen to music and buy things from local vendors. It’s a catharsis after a year and a half of suppressed feelings and altered emotions. This is the most appropriate, I think, and this is just the start. “

MuleFest continued on Saturday with more food, vendors, music and a parade starting at 11 a.m. with Grand Marshal Adkins with festivities ending at 5 p.m.

For more information visit MuleFestor see a full list of events on the MuleFest Facebook pageor website.