Kim Kardashian arrives at party where Kanye West’s rap rival Drake is invited





In the midst of her divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian attended an intimate billionaire birthday party in Los Angeles where guests included Wests’ rap rival Drake, exclusively learned from Page Six. The reality TV star turned heads as she headed to the Beverly Hills party, wearing a bare-belly dress with a more than thigh-high slit. She attended British heir Jamie Reuben’s 34th birthday shindig with her family friend Fai Khadra. But we hear that one of the guests inside was Drake. A source told us he attended a music industry dinner earlier, and another insider said that at the Reubens party he stayed until late, suspended until 3 hours of the morning. Kardashian, 40, previously dismissed rumors she had an affair with Drake, posting in 2018, Never Happened. End of the story. In June of that year, Drake, 34, released his fifth album with the hit In My Feelings, in which he raps a woman he calls Kiki, whom fans deciphered to be Kardashian. Although Kardashian has denied any affair with Drake – and another woman has introduced herself as the real Kiki “- industry troll Nick Cannon has fanned the flames of speculation. He said at the time, there is something really personal that Drake holds about this whole family. Like, you don’t want me to let this out. Amid the controversy at the time, West started a social media storm, demanding that Drake apologize and reflecting, There would never be a drake without Kanye. He also lambasted Cannon on Instagram, saying, “Don’t make suggestions like no one has fked my wife.” Meanwhile, Drake also reportedly attended the Kardashian sister Kendall Jenners 818 Tequila launch party recently, alongside stars such as Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. Also at the Reubens party: Mexican actress Eiza Gonzlez was in attendance with Premier Lacrosse League founder Paul Rabil, 35, according to sources. It was clear they were a couple and had been dating for a little while, an Los Angeles source told us exclusively. Gonzlez, 31, was linked with Timothe Chalamet last year and had previously dated Josh Duhamel. She was seen this year filming Michael Bays’ upcoming film, Ambulance, in LA. Representatives for Gonzlez and Rabil, who share the same PR firm, did not respond to us. With Kardashian single these days, rumors are circulating that she is dating any man she approaches – although reports have said that she is not ready to get involved with anyone. is. Sources at the party also added that any buzz shes dating Reuben is also untrue. They’re not together and any suggestion that they are is laughable, an insider said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos