Search | Culture & Leisure

Before the lunar eclipse, the constellation called Botes was discussed. If you remember, we used the other end of the Big Dipper to find it. In other words, we used the end of the Big Dipper’s cup to find things, but this last time we used the very tip of the handle. When we first observed the Big Dipper, it almost looked like a question mark. Since then, the question mark has turned to the side. So if we go back to the side question mark reference, this is the bottom of the question mark. From there, if you’re looking for the next brightest star at about a 45-degree angle, it should be Arcturus, which is part of Botes. The constellation is shaped like a kite.
Arcturus is the third brightest star in the sky, according to Constellation-Guide.com. The name Arcturus means “keeper of the bear” in ancient Greek. The star is located at the left foot of the Shepherd, the one next to the bear constellations, Ursa Major and Ursa Minor. If you remember, ursa in Latin means bear.
To the right of Arcturus is Muphrid (Saak) Botis (Eta Botis). It is a spectroscopic binary star with a period of 494 days. He is just over 3 light years from Arcturus. The traditional name for the stars is Muphrid, derived from the Arabic phrase for the sole of the spearmen. He is also known as Saak. Muphrid is 37 light years from Earth.
On the top of the kite is Seginus. It is a variable star, which exhibits variations in luminosity resulting from radial and non-radial pulsations on its surface. The star is about 85 light years away. Next to it, Nekkar. It is a yellow giant located about 219 light years from Earth. It is a flare star, a type of variable star that shows dramatic increases in brightness for a few minutes. The name Nekkar derives from a poor translation of the Arabic word for cattle driver. Sometimes the star is also referred to as Meres.
Another bright star in the constellation is Izar, Epsilon Botis, also sometimes known as Pulcherrima, which means most beautiful in Latin. It is a binary star located about 300 light years away. It consists of a bright orange giant and a smaller, paler main sequence star. The name Izar comes from the Arabic word for veil. The stars of other traditional names are Mizar and Mirak, which means kidneys in Arabic.
Then theres Mu Botis, also known as Alkalurops. The name comes from the Greek word kalaurops, which means the staff of the shepherds. Alkalurops is a triple star about 121 light years away. The brightest component is a yellow-white subgiant. His mate is a binary star.
If you remember, the name of the constellations comes from the Greek word, Bots, which means ox driver, plowman, or shepherd. Each O is pronounced separately and the emphasis is on the second syllable. It was first cataloged by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the second century. The name of this constellation may sound familiar as there are three meteor showers associated with it: the January Botids (which was discussed in January), the June Botids, and the Quadrantids.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
