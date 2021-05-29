Hollywood welcomes return of red carpets as pandemic restrictions ease – The Hollywood Reporter

As pandemic restrictions ease, in-person red carpets have begun to return. NYC Pose premiered on April 29 served as an unofficial ribbon cut for live events. It was followed in LA by a May 13 premiere for Starz’s Run the world, MTV’s Movie & TV Awards May 16, a Hollywood Bowl celebration for the Amazon doc Rose: all I know so far on May 17, a Cruella carpet May 18 and the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

“It’s a total collaboration to do that and to change the mindset of how we organized events before this,” says Maggie Swisher, the event producer behind the Pink first. Working with the city, county, location, Amazon and the star, the Swisher team chose to commission tests, masks and face shields for red carpet journalists, with just four outlets offered. “At this point in the game, where we’re just starting to focus, we want to make sure we’re taking every precaution possible,” she says.

With ever-changing COVID policies, studios and streamers have all approached their way back differently – Pose featured a fuller red carpet line but with plastic barricades between each outlet, creating individual pods and required testing; Run the world hosted a rooftop event with a two-point mat, with masks and a “mingling is not allowed” mandate. Cruella did not allow the press to enter, but gave fans a preview of the Disney movie’s social media channels.

Although many are fully vaccinated at this point, vaccine passports have yet to be accepted for access to the mat or as a way to bypass testing.

Some event planners, however, expect the future of Hollywood events to be a mix of virtual and in-person, as the pandemic has revealed the far greater reach that online events can have. According to event producer Tony Schubert, “For Borat, we saw over 100,000 people come in and try to watch the premiere, ”a massive jump from the usual premiere guest list of 500 to 1,000 people.

He adds, “That doesn’t mean you can’t do a big Hollywood premiere with 500 or 750 people like you normally would, and then do a virtual premiere for people in New York or across the country who want to connect. and watch in real time when the premiere takes place. “

June 15, the date set for the reopening of California, will serve as a green light for other studios to return to the red carpet: “It’s a big date,” said Jodi Cohen of JOWY Productions, as she and her partner Sarah Lowy are planning previews and afterparties for the future, looking at outdoor venues and opting for meals served above the buffets.

“The other thing is also with this whole notion of dance. People say, “Can I dance?” Cohen says. “If you wear a mask, you can dance.”

As one of the first to succeed, Swisher advises others to “undo the idea that more is better.” And that’s a really tough mindset to undo because we’re in the business of packing solid houses and solid rugs and interactive activations. We just need to reset our mindset and realize that we can have a really good event that doesn’t break at the seam.

And at the end of the day, she sees the days when pre-pandemic events are back.

Said Swisher, “I don’t see a world in which when he’s sure we don’t start blowing him up again for the right movie.”

