Marilyn Manson sued by Jane Doe for alleged rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles

Another woman came forward, accusing Marilyn manson sexual assault.

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” sued the musician in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday for sexual assault, sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, a complaint obtained by Fox News confirms.

The woman claims to have been exploited and victimized by the rocker, real name Brian Warner, “during and after their relationship in 2011.”

“The defendant drew the plaintiff, a musician, into what was initially a consensual romantic relationship. Soon after, however, he raped Ms. Doe. He also subjected Ms. Doe to other degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse, ”the complaint alleges.

An attorney for Manson did not immediately return Fox News calls for comment.

The woman claims to have met Warner in February 2011 at a pre-Grammys party. A few days later, she said he started communicating with her via text messages, phone calls and emails. When asked to be present at his property shortly after, Doe claims the rocker informed her that his assistant, Ashley Walters, “would be present to act as a chaperone.”

She claims that Warner pursued her “aggressively” despite Walters’ presence. Warner “showered her with compliments and oddly spray-painted a phase in her bedroom regarding the nationality of the plaintiff,” the complaint claims.

The woman claims Warner told her he loved her within two weeks of meeting her and shortly thereafter gave her the key to her apartment. He “will demand” later that she move in with the musician and become “more and more controlling,” she says in the file.

“If the caller did not respond to Warner’s messages immediately, he would call her angrily, demanding to know where she was and who she was with. Warner would make such messages and calls at any time of the day or night, and he expected the caller to respond. or respond immediately, “depending on the costume.

During their life together, the Complainant alleges that “Warner demanded extremely frequent sex. He interrupted his sleep about every hour or two to demand sex.”

At one point, when Doe went to return the key to Warner’s house, she claims that he “forced her to the ground” and raped her. He subsequently threatened to “kill” the complainant, according to the lawsuit, further claiming that “he also bragged that he would get away with it if he did kill her.”

Also on file, Doe claims Warner said he wanted to “kill” his ex-fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood.

Warner told the Applicant about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and that he wanted to kill her. He told the Applicant that he tied Ms. Wood to a chair and pointed a gun at her. He said he was planning to kill Mrs Wood Warner told a story about the previous Christmas Day, when he called Mrs Wood 158 times and cut himself each time she did not answer the phone, ”the case alleges.

The complainant also detailed an allegedly disturbing video Warner made him watch which he claimed was filmed in 1996. The video showed him having oral sex with fellow Twiggy Ramirez using a condom, the complainant alleges. complainant, and later showed a “young fan” tied to a chair as Manson allegedly took off her shirt and forced her to drink a glass of urine from one of the band members before whipping her with a pistol.

Warner continued to act violently against the fan, Doe claims, and when that ended she “remembers crying and repeatedly asking if the girl in the video was dead,” a question the complainant claims Warner would not respond.

The complainant said it was only after learning of another sexual assault lawsuit against Warner in February 2021 that the memories she “suppressed” for years “made her aware of its potential causes. action related to rape ”.

“To the extent that any of the Plaintiff’s causes of action may have expired by the time that action was filed, the limitation period for its causes of action has been imposed and is therefore appropriate,” states the pursuit.

The plaintiff seeks a jury trial and compensatory damages for “pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and inconvenience”.

The May 28 filing comes just days after Mansons’ former assistant filed her own lawsuit. The 37-year-old Walters lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, accuses Manson of sexual assault, beating and harassment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.