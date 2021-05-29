Hollywood writers lead screenwriting workshops for Pakistani students





Janet Batchler (right), Donald Bohlinger (middle), Irving Belateche (left). Photo courtesy: University of Southern California School of Film Arts ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate Pakistani students and build the capacity of Pakistani film industry, renowned Hollywood screenwriters, film arts teachers and other professionals have been invited by the US mission to Pakistan, The news reported on Saturday. Prolific Hollywood writers include Janet Batchler (writer for Batman Forever and Pompei), Irving Belateche (bestselling author, screenwriter, and film arts teacher), and Donald Bohlinger (award-winning screenwriter and speaker). The five-day online workshops were attended by film and mass communication students from universities in Pakistan including the National College of Arts, Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture, Fatimah University Jinnah Women, University of Peshawar and Gilgit University. The collaboration was part of the American Film Showcase (AFS), America’s premier film diplomacy program connecting American filmmakers with their counterparts in more than 40 countries. AFS is a partnership between the United States Department of State and the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. Read more: Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi cinema joint venture to strengthen ties: Fawad Chaudhry The workshops are part of the US Mission to the Pakistani Mission to help build the capacity of the film industry in Pakistan. “The US mission prides itself on providing Pakistani filmmakers with connections with recognized US film industry experts,” said Angela P. Aggeler, head of the US Embassy. By sharing stories and experiences through cinema, we can build mutual cooperation and understanding between our two countries. “ Speaking about the workshops, US filmmaker Irving Belateche said: Strengthening the voice of the next generation of filmmakers in Pakistan empowers Pakistanis to tell unique stories. The film preserves and elevates personal culture and narratives, and provides a platform for a wide range of voices. In collaboration with American embassies, AFS annually sends American filmmakers and film experts from around the world to organize screenings, master classes, workshops and press engagements.







