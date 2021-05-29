Stone, Thompson keep Cruella afloat





Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil. Well, I guess now we know what it would look like if Disney decided to make their version of The Devil Wears Prada. Cruella is Disney’s latest attempt to fill in the potholes and explain the origins of some of their most iconic villains. He has the enviable task of telling a compelling story even though viewers know how things are going to turn out. Although this is not completely successful, watch Emma Stone and Emma thompson engaging in huge evil witchcraft makes this movie interesting. After the main character (Stone) as she leaves a life of crime to climb the ladder of the prestigious fashion company run by The Baroness (Thompson). Things get complicated when Cruella discovers that the Baroness is in possession of a cherished family heirloom that her mother has promised her. With the help of his friends Jasper (Joel fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser), Cruella plans to steal his inheritance. In the process, she hopes to destroy the Baroness’ life and career and establish herself at the top of London’s fashion hierarchy. Cruella has a cool visual flavor. Every time Cruella shows up to showcase a new look, we get a smart visual treat and that helps keep you engaged while you wait for the next cool reveal. You also get cool visuals like a party full of rich people with identical black and white hairstyles. The Cruella and The Barness dresses are fun to watch. It’s not the most visually striking movie, but it does have some eye-catching moments. But easily the best part about Cruella is the interaction between Stone and Thompson. Watching the Baroness burn herself off with legitimate, barely controlled anger whenever things don’t turn out the way she is is a real treat. Stone basically plays two characters here, the Baroness’s assistant and the evil, scheming Cruella, and she kills him in both roles. Watching Cruella give a knowing smile as a witness to The Baroness Fall to Pieces is great fun. Stone and Thompson are good enough to undo almost all of Cruella’s flaws. They make conventional history full of clichés bearable. They elevate the tired dialogue and make all the actors around them elevate their game. There’s only one thing they can’t make up for: the nagging feeling that Disney is trying to fix a character that doesn’t need fixing. Cruella de Vil is one of the best Disney villains of all time in part because she’s so straightforward. She wants to make coats with puppies, an obviously bad and easily understood motivation. We don’t need to know why she’s so obsessed and deranged, just that she is obsessed and deranged. By putting a tragic backstory, Disney not only tries to get us closer to a character who is more effective the less we know about her, but they also make Cruella less scary. I mean, how can you be terrified of her turning puppies into clothes when you know how cruel life was for her growing up? Cruella has some great visual moments and a lot of great actors, but that barely avoids sinking into a storm of uncreative writing. He’s trying so hard to fix a character that isn’t broken that he breaks it anyway. If you have to see Cruella I would say wait until it becomes available through normal access on Disney + so you don’t spend too much money on an intermittently entertaining movie at best. 2 out of 5 Indy Fedoras MPAA Rating: PG-13

