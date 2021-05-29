History in the hills: we remember the concerts | News, Sports, Jobs

For many summers while in college, I worked at Star Lake in Burgettstown as a ticket taker. At that time, it was called the Post-Gazette Pavilion. Now in his latest rebranding I’m happy to see him called “The Star Lake Lodge” while embracing its story again.

Being a ticket taker was perhaps one of the best summer jobs I have ever had. After the show started and the tickets were collected, there really wasn’t much to do until the end of the show, when we had to stop the mostly drunk visitors to s’ run away with the establishment’s rental chairs. The group of people who worked in this department at the time were wonderful, and on concert days everyone brought a covered dish to share. During downtime, we were often allowed to come down on stage and watch the show for a bit. During my time there, I saw Dave Matthews, Steve Miller, Tom Petty, Kiss, Ozzy Osborne, and Joe Cocker, to name a few.

Now I am fortunate to be able to work again in a place where I can listen to live music. The historic Fort Steuben’s annual summer concert series has now been running for 15 years, this year starting on Memorial Day with local band The Stereos and the Vogues, and then every Thursday, weather permitting, until at the end of July. The Berkman Amphitheater has hosted many talented groups over the years, national and local, carrying on the tradition of great live music in Steubenville.

In retrospect, Steubenville has hosted many well-known acts over the years. Attempting to put together any list of performers is very difficult due to the fact that there are so many groups, clubs, restaurants and dance halls where groups would perform that any attempt to compile a complete list would be monumental. Also, some records are scarce, especially from the 1940s, on the online databases I use. So you have to rely on the memories of friends, colleagues and family members who attended the shows, or at least remember the bands that came to town.

The main reason the bands came to Steubenville in the early years was because Pennsylvania, especially Pittsburgh, had what were called Blue Laws, which prohibited entertainment establishments from holding programs on Sundays, among others. So when national artists booked concerts in Pittsburgh, for example at the Stanley Theater (now the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts), the groups would travel to Steubenville for an hour west on Sunday to perform, usually at the magnificent Capitol Theater. .

The Capitol hosted “The best major groups, radio personalities and movie stars,” according to John Holmes in his book, “In remembrance of Steubenville.” Holmes lists several greats of the Big Band who have performed there such as Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, the Andrews Sisters, Ella Fitzgerald and Lena Horne among others. In February 1940, the conductor Benny Goodman gave a concert there with his orchestra. From July 3-9, 1942, Tommy Dorsey opened at The Stanley for an engagement week, and expectations were high that he would break the house record for attendance. On Sunday July 5, he performed the Capitol Theater in Steubenville for his weekly Sunday night radio show sponsored by the US Treasury Department. Dorsey at the time also employed Frank Sinatra and Jo Stafford as singers, who most likely made the trip to Steubenville. Others who performed there were Sammy Kaye, Artie Shaw, and Harry James, and my grandmother remembers seeing Cab Calloway, all performers on Capitol Hill.

In the 1960s, laws banning Sunday entertainment were repealed, ending the need for bands to seek venues on Sundays. That being said, Steubenville still attracts great artists.

The 1961 season in Steubenville seemed particularly exciting with many performances staged in the new diocesan community arena at the time. Buddy Morrow and his Night Train Orchestra appeared there in September, followed by Johnny Mathis. The Brothers Four performed in October. Without a doubt they played their hit song “Green fields” which was released the previous year. Also in October, the Supremes take the stage followed by the Woody Herman Orchestra. In November, Bobby Rydell performed with Canonsburg native Bobby Vinton. Vinton was in Steubenville more than once, playing in different venues. In February 1962, Chubby Checker appeared here with Bobby Comstock and the Earls.

Others who have performed in Steubenville over the years included conductors Eddy Duchin, Gene Krupa, Jose Feliciano, Lionel Hampton and “The King of the Chicago Polka” Lil ‘Wally and his famous polka band. A performance that is fondly remembered was given by “Godfather of the soul” James Brown. Truly a sight worth seeing.

Other local groups were also in demand such as the 006, People’s Choice, Universal Joint, Crack the Sky, The Fantasy’s and BE Taylor. Locally founded but nationally known group Wild Cherry with Mingo Junction native Rob Parissi made success with their 1976 hit “Play this funky music.” It is still a favorite in our region. And, who can forget our native son “The king of cool” Dean Martin, born Dino Paul Crocetti right here in 1917.

Steubenville has a lot of reason to be proud of its musical past. So this summer I encourage you to go out and take advantage of the many opportunities to hear great live music right here in town without going too far. We can add these groups to the growing list of artists who have entertained us right here at home.