It’s time for Hollywood to end its terrible portrayal of Eastern European women

As we increasingly realize the dangers of harmful forms of cultural discourse, why can we not have less stereotypical representations of Eastern European women?

I dedicate each prize to all the actors of Eastern Europe who can recognize themselves in me, because they come from this region little recognized in Western cinema. That’s what I’m fighting for, said Maria Bakalova, 24, in reaction to her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, received in April.

While Bakalova ultimately lost to Youn Yuh-jung for her role in Threatening, the past few months have been busy for the actress, from Burgas, Bulgaria, who has also been nominated for one BAFTA, two MTV Movie and TV Awards and has won or has been nominated for over 50 other US and UK awards for his performance in the highly controversial 2020 film Borat: next movie.

While there are several well-known celebrities of East European descent such as Mila Kunis, Nina Dobrev and Sebastian Stan, the vast majority of them were brought to North America as young children. And while some Hollywood actors with an immigrant background often wear their ethnic identity as a badge of honor and even represent their culture in their character, actors of East European origin are more often than not completely stripped of their cultural identity.

(Teenager) I started dreaming that I was coming to Los Angeles, rolling my suitcase through these iconic palm-lined streets, with the Hollywood sign in the background, and I was like, I’m gonna be a big movie star one day, Bakalova remembers.

But then I thought to myself, these are just childhood dreams. There were no big Hollywood stars from Eastern Europe.

It certainly would have been difficult to predict Bakalovas’ career path when she graduated from the National Academy of Theater and Film Art in Sofia after starring in a few low-budget Bulgarian indies in 2019.

Portrayals of East Europeans as gangsters and terrorists became more prevalent in the 2000s as a ‘stand in’ for portrayals of West Asians because it is less ‘controversial’ ‘to mock and stereotype East Europeans, Claudia Sadowski-Smith, professor of English and American Studies at Arizona State University, says Emerging europe.

Since the release of the first Borat film in 2006, the franchise has been at the forefront of the rather rare conversation about what is acceptable and what is not when it comes to representations of Eastern Europe. The second film in particular, released last year, tackled the theme of gender, arguably revealing all the derogatory stereotypes about women in post-socialist societies.

In her role as the daughter of Borats, Bakalova is first introduced as being called cattle and chained to a barn, actually located in a Roma village in Romania, while watching a fairy tale about Princess Melania from shit Slovenia. and dreaming of marrying an old, wealthy American.

Reinforce stereotypes

Bakalova supports the claim that the film was intended to ridicule Americans ignorant of the outside world rather than the people of the region she represents. The actress further argued that beneath its raw surface, the film’s true message is inherently feminist, as her character Tutar evolves from complete dehumanization to emancipation during her time in the United States, becoming a journalist and even surpassing his father’s success. on his return to Kazakhstan.

However, Sadowski-Smith is skeptical as to whether this is the film’s true cultural impact. Whenever a stereotype is mentioned, even if it is for the point of criticism, it is re-registered or in some cases even presented to certain audiences who may not even know the stereotype existed in the first place, she says.

And there are many stereotypes about women in the region we call emerging Europe. While Eastern European men are frequently portrayed as violent, drunkards or aggressors, the whiteness and femininity of Eastern European women have led to representations of increased sexualization and objectification. .

In her character, Bakalova made headlines for her scene interviewing former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who inappropriately touches her and asks for her phone number without knowing that it is filmed.

Perhaps that was the role she had pledged to play, but long before starring in the film, the Bulgarian actress was among dozens of other emerging actresses from countries in the region who were transported by plane to London as part of the secret casting. process for the movie about which they had little or no information.

The young women were placed in cages and invited to drink from a dog bowl. Speaking to the New York Times, Bakalova admitted that the casting process made her fear that she had become a victim of human trafficking.

In addition to putting the actresses in a situation that left them fearful for their safety, the depictions of Eastern European women found in films such as Borat are often overlooked and celebrated in Western media despite the very real effect they can have on the real world.

In the UK, Alexander Price, a teacher at Multicultural High School in Denbigh, Wales, was forced to resign from his post after being found guilty of professional misconduct after taunting his students for ‘dressing like prostitutes’ Eastern Europe and Kardashian Clones ”.

While articles from many well-known publications, including the BBC, covered the story, most often siding with the school for taking action and claiming that such statements can harm the well-being of female students, there is no There was little or no mention of his words as directly microaggression. targeting Eastern European women, nor the effect such a statement might have had on Eastern European girls who were likely in her class, as people from countries most often referred to as “Eastern Europe” in the UK constitute the largest minority group. in Wales.

Stripped of cultural identity

While their whiteness and femininity led to the women and girls of emerging Europe being extremely sexualized, according to Sadowski-Smith, in the United States, those same aspects of their identity resulted in these women ultimately being seen as easier to integrate and shed their own cultural identity.

Eastern European women are considered and should be able to easily fit into American culture because they are seen as white, and this racial identity trumps all sorts of other differences in terms of their experiences. with a different economic system, culture, language or ethnicity, she says Emerging europe.

Many of these common assumptions present in American society were brought to the fore when Trump was elected president in 2016 and his Slovenian-born wife, Melania, became the target of backlash against her divisive husband. Instead of being criticized for the real flaws in her personality and actions, Melania has been repeatedly ridiculed for her accent and for being portrayed as a mail-order bride, often by liberal media which generally pride themselves on supporting the immigrants and women’s rights.

In his book The Whiteness of New Immigrants: Race, Neoliberalism, and Post-Soviet Migration to the United States, Sadowski-Smith traces some of the migratory experiences of migrants by marriage. There is definitely the idea that these women are “gold diggers” but also that they will integrate easily into the dominant “white” American culture and still largely conservative, she

Giuliani was filmed mocking Asian Americans for their race, called the Black Lives Matter movement racist against whites, and throughout Trump’s time in the White House he was actively involved in promoting the government’s abysmal immigration policies. Still, he had no trouble carefully exposing his policy to blonde Bakalova, despite her explicit and exaggerated strangeness, before taking her to her hotel room.

Ultimately, the character Tutar and actress Maria Bakalova can be described as both victims and beneficiaries of their assigned role in American society. While the young actress is now expected to star in Judd Apatow’s next film The bubble, it’s interesting to know what her next role will involve and how her career will develop in the future.

In the meantime, Claudia Sadowski-Smith asks: why can’t critical cultural representations work without reaffirming stereotypes and moving to a new place that doesn’t depend on them?

Also, why can’t we have less stereotypical representations of Eastern European women at this point where we are more aware of the power that harmful forms of cultural discourse have had over other groups?

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Unlike many news and information platforms,Emerging europeis free to read, and always will be. There is no paywall here. We are independent, not affiliated with or representing any political party or corporate organization. We want the best for emerging Europe, nor more, no less. Your support will help us continue to promote this magnificent region.

You can contributehere. Thank you.