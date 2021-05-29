‘StarCatcher’ Honors the Author’s Dreams and Relationships in Hollywood | Characteristics

Anyone who grew up in the mid-20th century could share the love of films with John Frederick. He tells his readers that he was struck by the movie about the time (he) learned to walk (page 1).
A central theme of StarCatcher is that he grew up living his dream of working in Hollywood. In the book, he shares his experiences of interacting with movie stars, sports figures, military heroes and politicians. He tells us that the book is about the quotes, but it’s more about the stories behind the quotes that start each chapter, and even more about the people behind the stories. Many Hollywood memoirs are bitter, vindictive, and author-centered. This one provides very human portraits of John Wayne, Ernest Borgnine, William Conrad, Betty Ford and dozens of other celebrities that Frederick knew.
After college, he spent ten years in the United States Navy, including serving in the Information Office at the Pentagon and later as a film and television officer in Hollywood. Upon leaving active service, he began a career as a writer and film producer. He has written and produced films for such talents as Rod Serling, Dick Van Dyke, Glenn Ford and James Drury. In 1976, he and two partners formed FMS Productions, which became known primarily for its groundbreaking films in areas such as healing from alcoholism and drug addiction.
The book contains almost a hundred chapters, each of about 2-3 pages. Some celebrities are featured more than once. John Wayne and William Conrad, for example, each have two chapters. The sequence is not chronological. The order is not entirely clear to me, but I found the narrative engaging. In some ways the book reminds me of a documentary film with each chapter a vignette on a specific individual or event. This impression is reinforced by sections of the book titled Fast-Cutting, Short Takes and Incidental Contact Sports and Sneak Preview.
Readers who know movies and stars better will probably log in with more hints than I do. I enjoyed the book on several levels. The author quite openly admits that he dropped the name, but painted interesting and likable portraits of his subjects throughout. He shows sincere gratitude for the experiences and friendships he describes. There are many stories of lives cut short by addiction to drugs, alcohol and tobacco. But there are also heartwarming stories of recovery and heroes who have helped other people recover. After the current COVID pandemic subsides, drug addiction and other addictions will continue to plague our society.
Full Disclosure: John Frederick and I were classmates in high school and college. Haven’t seen him in 60 years since we graduated from college, but we’ve been in contact via email for the past decade or so.
In a way, it’s a book only John could have written, with his remarkable array of movie stars and other notables. In another sense, however, it is an invitation to each of us to reflect on our childhood dreams, how and to what extent these dreams were fulfilled in our lifetimes, and who gave a meaning to our own life.
StarCatcher is available at the Manhattan Public Library. I hope others enjoy reading it as much as I do.
William L. Richter is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Former Associate Provost for International Programs at Kansas State University.
