19-year-old daughter of writer Michael Lewis dies in crash





Moneyball writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren mourn the death of their 19-year-old daughter

LOS ANGELES – The 19-year-old daughter of Moneyball writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren has died in a highway crash in northern California. Dixie Lewis was a passenger in a car driven by her friend and former Berkeley High School classmate Ross Schultz, 20, who also died in the crash Tuesday afternoon, according to his family and authorities. We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain neither of us felt, said Michael Lewis in a statement to Berkeleyside, a community news site that first reported the deaths. She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved living and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe this feeling. His family, including his siblings Walker and Quinn, will find ways to keep his memory alive in his absence, Lewis said. A statement from the Schultzs family said they would keep his memory dear and present and find ways to remember him and Dixie forever. Schultz and Lewis were heading north on State Route 89 from Lake Tahoe to the town of Truckee when their sedan passed through oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound truck, Berkeleyside told Berkeleyside. California Highway Patrol Officer Jacob Williams. It was unclear why the car veered onto a double yellow line and witnesses to the crash were being sought, Williams said. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to the website which identified him as a 45-year-old Nevada man. Calls to CHP for further information on the crash were not immediately returned on Saturday. Dixie Lewis graduated from high school last year and completed her freshman year at Pomona College, where she played on the softball team, according to Berkeleyside. Schultz, who was on the high school championship football team, had completed his sophomore year at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. Several of Michael Lewis’ non-fiction books have been adapted for films, including Moneyball with Brad Pitt and “The Blind Side” with Sandra Bullock. His recently published book is “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”. Lewis and Soren, who was an MTV political reporter and photographer, married in 1997.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos