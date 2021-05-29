Music and smiles

TRUFANT Since the early 1990s, Tim King, Mark Lavengood and a group of other local musicians have faithfully come together to celebrate July 4th with music and fireworks in the Trufant area.

As this celebration grew over the years, it became clear that the group needed more space. In 2011, they moved to an open area just northeast of Rainbow Lake, which later became known as Smiling Acres.

Now, wanting to spread the gift of music with the rest of the local community, they are ready to open the event to the public.

The inaugural Smiling Acres Music Festival will take place July 2-4 at 3060 N. Johnson Road in Trufant.

The extra space allowed the show’s reach and guest list to grow significantly, said King, who wears many different executive hats for the event. Over the years, we’ve refined the party to deliver an incredible 4th of July experience that everyone is talking about and looking forward to all year round. After so many years of talking about it and planning the details, all the pieces are now in place for us to take the plunge and share the fun with everyone.

Those who wish to attend the event can look forward to two days filled with music, camping, food, vendors, relaxation, activities and more.

Performing artists, most according to King, are based in Grand Rapids or Western Michigan, include Jimmy & Jacqueline, Nicholas James Thomasma, King Possum, John Now and Isaac Berkowitz of Desmond Jones, Barbarossa Brothers, Mark Lavengood Band, Earth Radio, Pink Sky, Deep Fried Pickle Project, Fauxgrass, Zuma, Ben Traverse, Rich & Tim of DEEPFALL, The Deep Stare, Cabildo, Patty Pershayla and the Mayhaps, a tribute ensemble to John Prine, Lady Ace Boogie and Myron Elkins & the Dying Breed.

We have a rich array of music styles ranging from outlaw country, bluegrass, Latin rock, Afrobeat, hip hop to jam band and rock, King said. (Entertainment Coordinator Mark Lavengood) envisioned the lineup for the first few weeks of 2021 and really wanted to highlight the abundant amount of diverse musical talent that West Michigan has to offer.

It (the location) actually collides with 3,000 acres of undeveloped, untouched Crown land, Lavengood said in a promotional video for the event. We have a musical line-up that is just phenomenal. Some of my favorite acts in West Michigan, then others. We have food vendors. Weve got other vendors and were within five miles of five public lakes. There are hiking trails and positive vibes galore.

Acoustic yoga at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by an open mic at noon and fireworks later in the evening will compliment the weekend’s musical acts.

While the event was initially set to be capped at 400 people, King says that number could increase if demand is there.

We follow CDC and local guidelines and post up-to-date information on our website at: smilingacres.org, he explained. Based on the most recent announcements from the Governors, it looks like all restrictions for outdoor events will be lifted by the time the Smiling Acres Music Festival begins.

We are delighted to invite all music lovers and festival goers to our humble and inaugural Smiling Acres Music Festival this weekend of July 4th. We hope that the second you arrive on the grounds for a weekend of camping, music and partying, all your worries are gone and the magical and mystical feeling of the festival sets in. Some are already calling this event a hopeful mini-Wheatland. .

If you are going to

What: Smiling Acres Music Festival

Or: 3060 N. Johnson Road in Trufant

When: July 2-4

Tickets and information: Visit smilingacres.org for more information or to purchase tickets. Adult weekend camping passes are $ 50. Children’s weekend passes cost $ 20. Guests can arrive after 9:00 a.m. on Friday and must leave by 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.