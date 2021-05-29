Entertainment
Music and smiles
TRUFANT Since the early 1990s, Tim King, Mark Lavengood and a group of other local musicians have faithfully come together to celebrate July 4th with music and fireworks in the Trufant area.
As this celebration grew over the years, it became clear that the group needed more space. In 2011, they moved to an open area just northeast of Rainbow Lake, which later became known as Smiling Acres.
Now, wanting to spread the gift of music with the rest of the local community, they are ready to open the event to the public.
The inaugural Smiling Acres Music Festival will take place July 2-4 at 3060 N. Johnson Road in Trufant.
The extra space allowed the show’s reach and guest list to grow significantly, said King, who wears many different executive hats for the event. Over the years, we’ve refined the party to deliver an incredible 4th of July experience that everyone is talking about and looking forward to all year round. After so many years of talking about it and planning the details, all the pieces are now in place for us to take the plunge and share the fun with everyone.
Those who wish to attend the event can look forward to two days filled with music, camping, food, vendors, relaxation, activities and more.
Performing artists, most according to King, are based in Grand Rapids or Western Michigan, include Jimmy & Jacqueline, Nicholas James Thomasma, King Possum, John Now and Isaac Berkowitz of Desmond Jones, Barbarossa Brothers, Mark Lavengood Band, Earth Radio, Pink Sky, Deep Fried Pickle Project, Fauxgrass, Zuma, Ben Traverse, Rich & Tim of DEEPFALL, The Deep Stare, Cabildo, Patty Pershayla and the Mayhaps, a tribute ensemble to John Prine, Lady Ace Boogie and Myron Elkins & the Dying Breed.
We have a rich array of music styles ranging from outlaw country, bluegrass, Latin rock, Afrobeat, hip hop to jam band and rock, King said. (Entertainment Coordinator Mark Lavengood) envisioned the lineup for the first few weeks of 2021 and really wanted to highlight the abundant amount of diverse musical talent that West Michigan has to offer.
It (the location) actually collides with 3,000 acres of undeveloped, untouched Crown land, Lavengood said in a promotional video for the event. We have a musical line-up that is just phenomenal. Some of my favorite acts in West Michigan, then others. We have food vendors. Weve got other vendors and were within five miles of five public lakes. There are hiking trails and positive vibes galore.
Acoustic yoga at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by an open mic at noon and fireworks later in the evening will compliment the weekend’s musical acts.
While the event was initially set to be capped at 400 people, King says that number could increase if demand is there.
We follow CDC and local guidelines and post up-to-date information on our website at: smilingacres.org, he explained. Based on the most recent announcements from the Governors, it looks like all restrictions for outdoor events will be lifted by the time the Smiling Acres Music Festival begins.
We are delighted to invite all music lovers and festival goers to our humble and inaugural Smiling Acres Music Festival this weekend of July 4th. We hope that the second you arrive on the grounds for a weekend of camping, music and partying, all your worries are gone and the magical and mystical feeling of the festival sets in. Some are already calling this event a hopeful mini-Wheatland. .
If you are going to
What: Smiling Acres Music Festival
Or: 3060 N. Johnson Road in Trufant
When: July 2-4
Tickets and information: Visit smilingacres.org for more information or to purchase tickets. Adult weekend camping passes are $ 50. Children’s weekend passes cost $ 20. Guests can arrive after 9:00 a.m. on Friday and must leave by 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]