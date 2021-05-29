Lewis Hamilton wants to be an actor after Formula 1





Once he takes the time out of his Formula 1 career, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would like to train for an acting career. The Briton is firmly entrenched in the Formula 1 history books as one of only two drivers, alongside Michael Schumacher, to achieve seven world titles, while Hamilton holds the records for most of race victories, poles and podiums. Already although he is very active outside of Formula 1 through Extreme E, music, fashion, art and his co-ownership of the vegan restaurant chain Neat Burger. Formula 1 remains the main focus, however, as Hamilton pursues a record-breaking eighth world championship, but at the age of 36 Hamilton himself has made it clear that he is in the final stages of his career. And when he leaves, Hamilton has the ambition to train to become an actor. It wouldn’t be just a small experience – if Hamilton decided to become an actor and then, like all of his other interests, he would aim to be the best. “I would like to play one day. I want to be the best, in everything I do I want to be the best, to do my best, ”he told DAZN F1. “So if I’m going to make a movie, I’ll go to class, study, and make sure I’m expressing emotions the way I should. “I don’t have time right now, so I guess that’s something I’ll do when I retire.” Check out all the latest Lewis Hamilton merchandise at the official Formula 1 store Hamilton has yet to extend his contract with Mercedes beyond the 2021 campaign, but recently said he intends to be on the 2022 grid, evidenced by participating in a Pirelli tire test. 2022 in April. I plan to be here next year and I want to be a part of it, I want to help Pirelli, he said. This is something the drivers, I think all of us, have wanted [higher] performance tires to move forward So it was important for me to see, to gauge where the starting point is and what differences I can help [with]. So that, first of all, from the rider’s point of view, we have more grip, more mechanical grip in our tires, less degradation. It was a good test and it was obviously the first step with the tires. But it certainly wasn’t a bad place to start. Follow us on twitter @ Planet_F1, like our Facebook page and join us on Instagram!







