Each actor confirmed so far

There’s a stellar cast coming up for one of the MCU’s most exciting upcoming projects, Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and several cast members are already confirmed.

With production on Marvel’s Secret invasionPreparing to begin later this year, audiences are clamoring to learn more about the cast and what roles they could play for the spectacular small screen superhero.Secret invasionis one of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series that will debut on Disney +. It will join the already publishedWandaVisionandThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as good asLokiand other shows to come in the coming months.

Secret invasionis set to explore a world in which the newly introduced Skrulls began to infiltrate Earth and made their way to high-ranking positions all over the world, a feat that has been teased following the events ofWandaVision.There is no release date for the series at this time, but sometime in 2022, it is likely.Secret invasionseason 1 will consist of six episodes.

Following the announcement that Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn would reprise their roles asCaptain marvel, the cast has since grown to include famous faces that will no doubt add some pulling power to the already highly anticipated Disney + show. They are expected to draw in Marvel’s existing audience and potentially attract new viewers. With the shoot onSecret invasionset to debut this fall in Europe, take a look at the cast members who will tackle one of the most intriguing and exciting storylines in comics.

Samuel L. Jackson

Returning to the MCU as former SHIELD superspy Nick Fury, Jackson landed the starring role in Secret invasion next to hisCaptain marvelco-star Mendelsohn. A cinematic mainstay for Marvel since its post-credits appearanceIron Man,Jackson has long been a staple of the MCU, and this latest project will no doubt set the franchise up for bigger and bigger things.

Ben mendelsohn

Mendelsohn may have gained a reputation for playing villains and criminals such as Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Storyand Nolan Sorrento inPlayer One loan, but his stint as Talos in 2019Captain marvel showed that the Australian native has more to his repertoire. Responsible for introducing the Skrulls into the larger MCU, Mendelsohn led the charge with his outstanding performance, and teaming up with Jackson’s Nick Fury will surely pave the way for more memorable moments in Secret invasion.

Emilia clarke

Fresh out of her stint as infamous Daenerys Targaryen on HBOGame of thrones,Clarke is an exceptional actress who does not lack range and ability. Her role is well kept a secret by Marvel and Disney, although some theories suggest that she could represent a certain Skrull royalty or an agent of SWORD after it was revealed that the organization did exist in Marvel. .WandaVision.

Olivia colman

Speaking of royalty, Colman has also been confirmed as one of Marvel’s latest additions.Secret invasion.With fantastic reach, spectacular talent, and a razor sharp mind, Colman will undoubtedly fit in alongside his co-stars in the MCU. With his work spent in The crown,The favourite, and more, it will bring even more gravity to a show that is already not lacking in this department.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Perhaps one of the most intriguing additions to the Secret invasioncasting, Ben-Adir joins the series’ ranks as the main villain, according to Deadline, who first reported the news. After reaping the rewards of his award-worthy performance as Malcolm X in the Regina King-headedOne night in Miami,Ben-Adir is swapping Miami for the MCU in what will surely turn out to be a cast inspired by Marvel and Disney.

Killian Scott

The most recent addition to the cast of MarvelSecret invasion,Killian Scott joins his co-stars in another role completely shrouded in mystery. Having already played inMurders in Dublin,Scott brings his own brand of talent to an already stacked cast. With little to no detail on what role each actor could play, aside from Mendelsohn’s Talos and Jackson’s Nick Fury, the door is open for Scott to play any character in the movie.Secret invasion.

