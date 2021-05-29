Chinese city closes neighborhood after virus surges





ASSOCIATED PRESS BEIJING (AP) – The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou closed a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home on Saturday for door-to-door coronavirus testing following an upsurge infections that shook the authorities. Guangzhou, a commercial and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Hong, reported 20 new infections in the past week. The number is small compared to the thousands of daily cases in India, but has alarmed Chinese authorities who believe they have the disease under control. The spread of infections has been “rapid and strong,” the official Global Times newspaper quoted by health officials said. The stay-at-home order on Saturday was applied to residents of five streets in the Liwan District in the city center. Outdoor markets, daycares and entertainment venues have been closed. Meals in indoor restaurants were prohibited. Elementary schools have been told to stop in-person classes. Residents in parts of four neighboring districts have been ordered to limit outdoor activities. The city government had previously ordered the screening of hundreds of thousands of residents after the first infections. The government said about 700,000 people had been tested on Wednesday. China reports a handful of new cases every day, but says almost all of them are thought to be infected overseas. The official death toll on the continent stands at 4,636 cases out of 91,061 confirmed cases. On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Guangzhou and 14 in other parts of the country that it said came from overseas. Most of the latest infections in Guangzhou are believed to be linked to a 75-year-old woman whose variant was first identified on May 21 in India, according to state media. Most of the others have attended dinner with her or are living together. This infection has spread to the nearby city of Nanshan, where a new confirmed case and two asymptomatic cases were reported on Saturday after people in Guangzhou were tested, according to the Global Times. ___ For ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mountaineagle.com/coronavirus.







