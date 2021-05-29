“ Quiet Place Part II ” Heads for Mega Box Office Bow, “ Cruella ” Solid – The Hollywood Reporter





The North American box office is noisy again. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, Part II made history over Memorial Day weekend, bringing in $ 19.3 million on Friday alone to 3,752 theaters for a planned four-day weekend of $ 57 million. This includes an expected three-day gross amount of around $ 47 million. These are all the largest national numbers in the era of the pandemic. Friday’s transport was way ahead of expectations and, more importantly, arrived before the first Quiet place. The screening of the sequel is a huge win for Paramount and Hollywood as the box office struggles to come back to life after being sidelined and ravaged for 15 months by the coronavirus pandemic. As the weekend approached, most were thinking of the ceiling for A quiet place II was $ 40 million. The other major Memorial Day weekend release – Disney’s live-action Cruella – made solid business for a title which is also available at home. (It’s launching simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access for $ 30.) Cruella grossed $ 7.7 million from 3,982 on Friday for an expected domestic debut of $ 27-30 million over four days, also ahead of expectations. The original family photo stars Emma Stone as the infamous Cruella de Vil de 101 Dalmatians. Quiet place II has the benefit of getting an exclusive theatrical release before joining sister streaming service Paramount + in 45 days. Krasinski’s film, starring Emily Blunt, got an A- CinemaScore from audiences (the original got a B +), while Cruella received an A. As the box recovers this summer, studios like Disney and Warner Bros. are still hedging their bets and experimenting with day-to-day releases on their respective streaming services (Warners more than Disney). Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the biggest previous arc of the pandemic era with a five-day start of $ 48 million, including $ 30 million for the three-day weekend. Overall Memorial Day weekend revenue will be north of $ 100 million, another boost for the film and exhibition industries, given the significant challenges the box office still faces. About 25% of theaters are still closed in North America. Many reopened sites face capacity restrictions. The first one Quiet place, released in 2018, opened for $ 50.2 million in North America. The film moves into a total of 3,728 theaters on Friday. Disney’s latest live-action reinvention, Maleficent: mistress of evil, opened to $ 37 million domestically.







