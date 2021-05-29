Ricky Gervais responds to Charlie Hanson’s sexual misconduct allegations – The Hollywood Reporter





Ricky Gervais spoke out after his frequent collaborator and After life Producer Charlie Hanson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 11 women, according to an article in a British newspaper Time. “I am shocked and dismayed to learn of the historic allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson,” Gervais said in a statement obtained on Saturday by Hollywood journalist. “The decision has been taken to immediately withdraw it from production and I have no doubts that the matter is being dealt with thoroughly.” Netflix has confirmed that Hanson has been removed from After life. “On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our tracks,” a representative for the streamer said in a statement obtained by THR. “While the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately took him out of production and referred the matter to the police.” Time journalist Sophie Wilkinson detailed two of the allegations against Hanson on Twitter, writing: “A woman alleges an incident in 2008 where Hanson had sex with her without her consent in a house she did not recognize. Another woman alleges an incident in 2015 where Hanson “persisted in sexual touching” despite being semi-conscious. “ Time reported that some of Hanson’s accusers sent a 5,000 word email to Netflix and BAFTA, in which, according to the outlet, they called Hanson a “ predator who uses his reputation, connections and position to prepare much younger, impressionable and at times vulnerable. women to trust him. “Sometimes he’ll promise them a star-studded career under his wing and then exploit that trust in frightening and illegal ways,” the email continued, according to Time. “Then he tries to lessen the gravity of what he did by telling these young women – us – that it wasn’t as bad as it looked, that it was kind of flawless. He does his best to convince himself – and others – that this method of operation is correct. But we know that is not very good. The women have asked Netflix and BAFTA to consider whether he should continue in his current roles. “Please tell us what you are doing to make sure Charlie Hanson can no longer use his position with Netflix and BAFTA to whitewash his reputation and continue to hurt women,” the email said, according to Time. Time reported that Hanson had seen his BAFTA membership revoked. BAFTA has not yet responded to THRrequest for comment from Time: “BAFTA is an arts charity and does not have the authority to investigate historical abuse allegations, which is why we referred the matter to the police. The behavior these accounts allege is heinous, in total opposition to BAFTA values ​​and has no place in our industry. Hanson has denied the allegations, according to a statement by his lawyer to Time, but said he would cooperate fully with any official investigation. A representative for Hanson has yet to respond to THRrequest for comment from. In addition to After life, Hanson produced Gervais’ Life is too short, Derek and Supplements.







