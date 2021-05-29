Your weekly schedule of events in the Chattanooga area (including Memorial Day and remembrance of the Tulsa massacre)

Here is a list of upcoming events in the Chattanooga area. Find more events and add your own at atChattanoogaNow.com.

To do sunday

* National Heritage Center of the Medal of Honor, 2 W. Aquarium Way, will continue Civil War artillery demonstrations (shooting range), living history demonstrations and South Air National Guard band concerts from 10:30 am to 4 pm on the Tennessee Aquarium Square. The group will perform in small ensembles (clarinet, saxophone and wind quartets, Blue Yonder Brass, jazz group Blue Groove and rock group Sound Barrier) between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Plaza events are free; indoor events require entry to the center. mohhc.org

* Chattanooga viewpoints play the last game of a home streak against the Tennessee Smokies at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Field, 201 Power Alley. All veterans and active duty service members and their families are admitted free (general admission seats). General admission is $ 8 for adults, $ 6 for children 3 to 12, and those 55 and over. Boxed seats cost $ 9 and $ 11. lookouts.com

* Summer music weekends Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend in Rock City, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Sunday artists include Matt Downer (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Highbeams (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). The Highbeams, the trio of brothers Adam and Ian Pendlington and close friend Stephen Quinn, will also perform on Memorial Day. The Raptor shows, hosted by Wings To Soar, are also back, with seven shows a day. Events are included in regular admission: $ 26.95 adults, $ 14.95 children 3-12. seerockcity.com

* Lake Winnepesaukah, 1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, has chosen the holiday weekend for the opening of its SoakYa water park. Sunday hours for the wet side of the park are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (noon to 8 p.m. for dry rides). The dry side of the park is also open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Memorial Day, with water rides from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm All-inclusive admission costs $ 36.95 per person (discount for more young and old). lakewinnie.com

* Imax Theater at Tennessee Aquarium, 201 Chestnut St., has a new movie, “Great Bear Rainforest 3D,” exploring the rare white fur bears that can only be found in a remote corner of Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest, a wilderness of 16 million. acres. During Memorial Day, the film will screen at 11 am, 1:15 pm, 3:45 pm and 6:15 pm Tickets are $ 8. tnaqua.org/imax/great-bear-rainforest-3d

Quick overview of the week

* Memories of the Tulsa Race Massacre: On Monday, the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas will offer a candlelight memento of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre, when crowds of white residents, many of whom were deputized and given weapons by city officials, were attacked black residents and businesses in the District of Greenwood. They will follow this schedule:

– All day. Several young people disguised as 1920s newscasts will stand on street corners in downtown Chattanooga and distribute educational newspapers to passers-by.

– 5 p.m. Inauguration Inviting Their Voices: A Town Hall for Youth on Racism at Waterhouse Pavilion, 850 Market Street

– 6:21 p.m. A commemoration of the centenary of the massacre on the lawn of Miller Park, 928 Market St., using 300 red flags in honor of the lives lost in the assault. Speakers include Lakweshia Ewing and Pastor J. Anthony Taylor. Music from the Divine Nine Choir, Kofi Mawuko and spoken word artists including Marsha Mills. Ends with the lighting of candles and a prayer for unity.

The festival continues Friday with the first day of the Oscar Micheaux Noir Film Festival at 8:30 pm outside Community Haven, 815 N. Hickory St. Other events are scheduled for June 18-25. Learn more about blackartsandideasfest.com.

CALENDAR

MUSIC

THE CAVERNS – 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, Tennessee. The shows take place in an above ground amphitheater. thecaverns.com

* June 4: Punch Brothers, 7 p.m. CDT $ 60 – $ 80.

* June 5-6: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), 7 p.m. CDT $ 65 – $ 85.

LAWN CONCERTS – Chattanooga Theater Center, 400 River St. Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers kick off a summer concert series at 7 pm on June 3rd. Concessions, including adult drinks and a taco bar, available at 6 p.m. Bring your own seat. $ 15 adults, $ 10 students. 423-267-8534, theatre.com

FORWARD FESTIVAL – Cherokee Farms, 2035 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, GA Music, arts and camping event for all ages, ends May 30 with headliner Oliver Wood, starring Jano Rix and Ted Pecchio , at 8:30 p.m. Dozens of acts on two stages. Day pass available. forwardmusicfestival.com

INTERNATIONAL PIANO FESTIVAL – Virtual. Lee University’s annual competition for high school students. The winners are announced at 7:30 p.m. on May 30. leeupianofestival.com

LE SIGNAL – 1810 Chestnut St. thesignaltn.com

* May 30: CMFT (Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour), sold out.

* June 5: Departure of the Journey tribute group, 8 p.m. $ 20 – $ 30.

THEATER

OCOEE THEATER GUILD – The Venue Creekside, 527 W. Inman St., Cleveland, Tennessee “Greater Tuna,” a comedy, 2:30 pm May 30. $ 15. ocoeetheatreguild.wixsite.com/ocoeetheatreguild

THE COMEDY

THE COMEDY CATCH – 29 Station St. thecomedycatch.com

* May 30: Landry, classified R, 7:30 p.m. $ 16 – $ 18.

* June 2: Open mic fundraiser to help Chattanooga comic book Bridgette Martin pay for medical bills, R-rated, 7:30 p.m. $ 10.

* June 4-5: James Johann, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $ 16 – $ 18.

OUT & ABOUT

BOOK SIGNING – Valleybrook Golf and Country Club, 180 Valleybrook Road, Hixson. Decatur, Ga., Resident Jimmy Locklear, graduated from Hixson High School in 1970 and graduated in 1976 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, signs copies of his ninth book, the memoir “Schoolboy: Living a Big Life in a Small Town “, 2-5 p.m. on June 2. 404-314-8016, [email protected]





Photo / Decatur, Ga. Resident Jimmy Locklear, a graduate of Hixson High School and UTC, will sign copies of his new book, “Schoolboy,” June 2 at Valleybrook Golf and Country Club.





Contributed Photo / Jimmy Locklear’s new book, “Schoolboy: Living a Big Life in a Small Town,” is about growing up in Hixson.

CHATTANOOGA MARKET – First Horizon Pavilion, 1826 Carter Street. Arts, crafts and food vendors, Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free entrance. chattanoogamarket.com

FOCUSLIT – Virtual. Southern Lit Alliance fundraiser features New York Times bestselling author Jill McCorkle interviewed by colleague Steve Yarbrough (a change from Lee Smith, who was previously announced), June 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The $ 65 ticket includes the pickup meal at the Public House, 1110 Market St .; An $ 85 bill adds a specialty cocktail and a signed copy of McCorkle’s novel “Hieroglyphics”. www.southernlitalliance.org/focuslit-2021

RK GUN SHOW – Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge. Firearms, knives and other weapons to buy, sell or trade, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May. $ 10 adults, $ 4 children. rkshows.com

VISUAL ARTS

AVA GALLERY – Association for Visual Arts, 30, avenue Frazier “Social Circles”, solo show by Sherry Leary, Best in Show artist of the 2020 Juried Members Show, until June 11. 423-265-4282, avarts.org

GALLERY AT BLACKWELL – 71 Eastgate Loop. Spring Exhibition of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, until July 23. [email protected]

GALERIE EN VILLE – 26A, avenue Frazier “May Flowers”, with new member Sybil McLain-Topel, until May 30th. 423-267-9214, www.intowngallery.com

NORTHSIDE GALLERY – Northside Presbyterian Church, 923 Mississippi Ave. “Spring Showcase”, until June 22 (available online until June 30). 423-266-1766, northsidepresbyterian.org/the-northside-gallery

