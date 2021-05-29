Actor ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, ‘The Love Boat’ – Deadline





Gavin MacLeod, who was the Love boat captain and played Murray on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, two of the biggest television shows of the 1970s and 1980s, died today at his home in Palm Desert, California. MacLeod was 90 years old and his death was confirmed by his nephew, Mark See. No cause of death has been revealed, but MacLeod has been in poor health for the past several months. Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, minus Mary Tyler Moore. From left to right, Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner.

AP

The affable actor played chief writer Murray Slaughter on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and appeared in 168 episodes over seven years, ending in 1977. It then managed a rarity, moving from one long-running hit show to another. As Captain Stubing on The love boat, he appeared in 249 episodes, then returned in the role of the TV movie The love boat: a trip for Valentine’s Day in 1990 and for the episode “Reunion” of the rebooted series Love Boat: the next wave in 1998. Related story Ed Asner remembers his “brother”, “partner in crime (and food)” and “comedic conspirator” Gavin MacLeod MacLeod was born Allan George See in Mount Kisco, NY He grew up in Pleasantville, NY and went to Ithaca College, where he studied theater and graduated in 1952. After a stint in the US Air Force, he moved to New York and worked at Radio City Music Hall as a usher and elevator operator while continuing his acting career. MacLeod made her film debut as the 1958 Susan Hayward star I want to live, playing a police lieutenant. From there he played a GI in Gregory Peck’s Pork Chop Hill and Blake Edwards’ WWII comedy Operation Petticoat, with Cary Grant and Tony Curtis. Based on this set of works, he became a regular in an assortment of media. He had a minor role in the TV show McHale’s Navy, was in the 1960 thriller Twelve hours to kill with Barbara Eden, the musical by Blake Edwards Time to, with Bing Crosby and Fabian, among other roles. MacLeod on the left Marine McHale appear in the movie Sand pebbles, starring Steve McQueen, and later appeared in a host of films, including A man called Gannon and the comedy Peter Sellers The party in 1968; The raid of a thousand planes, the comic strip and Intruders in 1969; and in 1970, the WWII caper film Kelly’s heroes. During this time he was also busy playing guest roles on top TV shows including Perry Mason, Ben Casey, Ironside, Hawaii Five-O, The Big Valley, The Andy Griffith Show, My Favorite Martian, and Hogan’s Hero. The original cast of The Love Boat (from right to left: Captain Ed Perrin, Cynthia Lauren Tewes, Jill Whelan, Ted Lange, Fred Grandy, Bernie Kopell and Gavin MacLeod)

He also appeared on the Dick Van Dyke Show in December 1961, his first collaboration with Mary Tyler Moore. His memories, Speaking of Your Captain: My Fantastic Journey Through Hollywood, Faith & Life, was published in 2013. MacLeod first married from 1955 to 1972 to Joan F. Rootvik, with whom he had two sons and two daughters. He married actress Patti Kendig in 1974. They divorced in 1982 but remarried in 1985. He is survived by Kendig and Rootvik’s four children.







