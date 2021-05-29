John Davis, voice behind Milli Vanilli, dies at 66





This obituary is one in a series on people who died in the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more about the others here. John Davis, one of the real voices behind lip-syncing duo Milli Vanilli, died in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday. He was 66 years old. His daughter, Jasmin Davis, who confirmed the news of his death on Facebook, said he had Covid-19. While living in Germany, Mr. Davis unknowingly began singing for Milli Vanilli in the 1980s after meeting Frank Farian, a German music producer. Mr Farian asked Mr Davis to work on a project, but he did not reveal that his voice would be used by others for lip syncing, Mr Davis said. The Hustle Podcast on an episode posted in April. It wasn’t until later that he discovered that his voice was used by Fabrice Morvan, half of the pop duo Milli Vanilli, with Rob Pilatus.

The truth is, I signed a contract with Frank Farian before I even knew who Milli Vanilli was, Mr Davis said. One evening I was sitting at home watching my TV and saw Fab singing Girl Im Gonna Miss You. Milli Vanilli was best known for hits like I’ll miss you and Girl you know it’s true and won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1989. By 1990, Milli Vanillis’ work had sold over seven million copies, but after Mr. Morvan and Mr. Pilatus admitted that they did not actually sing on Milli Vanillis albums or in concerts , they were stripped of the price. Mr. Morvan and Mr. Pilatus then said The Los Angeles Times that they wanted to present the award to those who actually expressed their work, including Mr. Davis, Brad Howell and Charles Shaw. I didn’t want the Grammy because it was their faces and our voices, Mr Davis said. I was crazy. Mr. Pilatus died in 1998, but Mr. Davis and Mr. Morvan subsequently had a friendly and even played together.

Mr Morvan shared a video with photos of him playing with Mr Davis on Friday. Your golden voice will continue to be heard, you best believe that these classic records will live like you forever, Mr. Morvan said on Twitter. Further details on the survivors were not immediately available on Saturday. Mr Davis, born August 31, 1954 in Anderson, SC, was stationed in Germany with the United States Army and remained there for much of his life, he said. The Hustle Podcast. In Germany, Mr Davis found plenty of opportunities to play in army clubs in the 1970s, he told the podcast. Mr Davis said he learned to play music from his father, a choir director who played piano and guitar. My only mission on this earth was to become a musician and play music, said Davis.







