‘Love Boat,’ Mary Tyler Moore Show ‘star was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter

Gavin MacLeod, the good actor who played reporter Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Captain Merrill Stubing on The love boat, is dead. He was 90 years old.

MacLeod, a familiar presence in American living rooms from 1970 to 1987 thanks to the popular shows, died on Saturday, according to Ron celona, artistic director of the Coachella Valley repertoire. Published reports indicate that the actor died at his Palm Desert home.

Obviously fairly comfortable at sea, MacLeod also played deckhand Joseph “Happy” Haines on the 1960s ABC sitcom. Marine McHale (although he was miserable on that show) and was a supporting actor on two notable nautical-themed films – Operation Petticoat (1959), with Cary Grant and Tony Curtis, and Robert Wise’s Sand pebbles (1966), with Steve McQueen.

MacLeod was a favorite of Blake Edwards; in addition to Operation Petticoat, he worked with the famous writer-director on the pilot of the 1950s ABC crime series Peter Gunn and in the musical Time to (1960), with Bing Crosby, and the Peter Sellers in the lead The party (1968).

MacLeod also stood out as a Moriarty mechanic in Kelly’s heroes (1970), starring Clint Eastwood, Donald Sutherland and Telly Savales, and he has appeared in other war films like Pork Chop Hill (1959), War hunt (1962) and The raid of a thousand planes (1969).

And years later, MacLeod was still stopped on the streets by fans admiring his work as a Honolulu drug dealer “Big Chicken” in two episodes of the first season of the CBS crime drama. Hawaii Five-O.

MacLeod, however, rose to fame as Murray – the wise news editor whose copy for WJM-TV Six O’Clock news continues to get spoiled by his frequent foil, presenter Ted Baxter (Ted Knight) – on CBS ‘ The Mary Tyler Moore Show. MacLeod received two Golden Globe names for his work on the 1970-77 series.

When he auditioned for the show, “They wanted to see me for Lou Grant. Great part, but I wouldn’t believe myself to be [Mary’s] boss… but I loved this Murray Slaughter guy, ”he recalls in a 2003 interview with the archives of American television.

After telling producers he thought he would be better off as Murray, he walked past actor Ed Asner, who had been pacing the hall before. his hearing. Asner, of course, got the role of Lou.

Asner responded on Twitter on Saturday upon hearing of MacLeod’s death, writing: “My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food), and my comedic conspirator. I’ll see you in a bit of Gavin. Tell the gang I’ll see them in a moment. Betty [White]! It’s just you and me now.

MacLeod once described Murray as a regular brown bagger guy with a used car who “wanted to be a Pulitzer Prize winner, and here he was writing for Mr. Butter Lips.”

About a month later Mary tyler moore ended his critically acclaimed run, MacLeod took a call from his agent. “[Producer] Aaron Spelling wants you to do this thing called The love boat», He remembers. “I think it sucks, but you want to read it?” I said sure. I thought, ‘This thing might go away; it’s kind of a very commercial thing.

“Aaron said they were going to have [in each episode] a poignant story, a great comedy story and a sophisticated story, with big stars. I said wow. And the captain? I said double wow.

So MacLeod jumped aboard ABC Love boat. Also starring Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange, Fred Grandy and Lauren Tewes, the series – created by cruise director Jeraldine Saunders – withstood slurs from critics and ran from 1977 to 1987.

In an interview with Westways magazine in June 2015, MacLeod noted that he had never been on a cruise ship before playing on Love boat. (The show was shot primarily on sound stages, but spent six weeks each year filming on ships.)

“The original concept of the character was for [Stubing] be unmoved, ”said MacLeod, who would receive three Golden Globe names for his work on the show. “In the pilot, the regulars wait for this new captain to introduce himself. They were afraid of his reputation: a strict disciplinarian, no heart.

“And then we realized that if you want to have a show and be accepted week after week, sympathy is very important. So he became more like what I think he was: fatherly, concerned – but official, tough when needed.

The eldest of two sons, he was born Allan George See in Pleasantville, New York, to an Irish-Swedish mother who worked for Reader’s Digest and a father who was part of the Chippewa Native Americans. Her father, a co-owner of a gas station, died of cancer at the age of 13.

MacLeod attended Ithaca College on a scholarship (his roommate was future radio and TV personality John Bartholomew Tucker) and worked as a usher at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where he met his first wife. , Joan Rootvik, a rockette. Their marriage lasted 18 years.

MacLeod (changed his last name to his favorite drama teacher in Ithaca) made his Broadway junkie debut in 1955 opposite Shelley Winters in A hatred of rain and accompanied this production on the road. He then moved to Los Angeles and landed a small role in The real story of Lynn Stuart (1958), with Betsy Palmer and the future Hawaii Five-O star Jack Lord.

A little while later he called Susan Hayward a slut, and she threw him coffee, in Wise’s I want to live! (1958). Roles in Compulsion (1959), Gene Krupa’s story (1959) and Twelve hours to kill (1960) soon followed.

“I was a young child with a bald head [he had gone bald at age 18 and had taken to wearing hairpieces], so I only played pimps, perverts, batterers and child molesters, ”MacLeod said People magazine in an interview in 1978.

He starred as a jeweler in a 1961 episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show, working with Moore for the first time, and The Untouchables and Perry mason also, excelling in meaty roles.

Concerned about how he was going to make the payments for his new home in Granada Hills, MacLeod reluctantly signed up for 42 weeks of guaranteed work on Marine McHale.

“I had about two lines a week… I started to feel sorry for myself, I started drinking and I became very, very unhappy,” he said in the interview with TV Archive. “As an actor, I felt I was going for the hits.”

MacLeod said he put his foot on the brakes moments before driving his car over a cliff near Mulholland Drive.

He implored producer Eddie Montagne to let him quit the show. “And then Robert Wise called me to do Sand pebbles in China with my old friend Steve McQueen, ”he said. “So my career started all over again, I had an identity and I started to feel good about myself.”

He later auditioned for the role of Archie Bunker on All in the family. “I didn’t feel good for the role,” he once said.

In 2011, he completed a five-year term as honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, succeeded by former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and two years later published an autobiography, Speaking of Your Captain: My Fantastic Journey Through Hollywood, Faith & Life.

Survivors include his wife, Patti, a former dancer whom he married in 1974 (the same year he quit drinking). They divorced in 1980 and were married again in 1985.

He and his wife for years hosted a show for the Trinity Broadcasting Network called Back on course in which they interviewed struggling couples who managed to stay together. The program, translated into many languages, was broadcast around the world.

“You don’t want to leave God,” he said in 2003, “so you’re going to make it right, because it’s not just you two, there are three.

“Think about this guy who tried to kill himself for Marine McHale is now with his wife who is trying to save people’s lives… what a change.