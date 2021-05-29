Opinion: OTT stars are to Bollywood what European actresses were to Hollywood, Opinions & Blogs News

The year 2020 has sparked a paradigm shift in the way films are made, shown and received by viewers. We all know the lockdown effect on blockbusters and Bollywood superstars and the effect of STATUE game on Masala-land.

Salman Khan Bollywoods Most Wanted, with his booty and his trademark, did something no production house or star dreamed of. He released his ambitious Radhe on several digital platforms and theaters, at home and abroad. While reports everywhere indicate that this was possibly the most disappointing DABANGG release in years, to the critical eye and discerning Bollywood observer, does it signal the beginning of the end for our star- system?

Is the unconditional love and support of their fans, across decades, suddenly on tough ground? To the combination of the lock [out-of-sight out-of-mind] and rewarding OTT tariffs [vigorous, vibrant, varied] Altered perceptions, tastes and choices of what is good and what is not? Will Radhe be an example for Bollywood to step back and deeply introspect on their traditional and solid relationship with stars and content? Did the rising chorus reflect that their moment of truth, litmus test, and calculation time have arrived?

And finally, is it time for mainstream Bollywood to unleash their [forever in the dark] brilliant galaxy of actors and celebrate them through powerful and attention-worthy storm center roles that portray, with passion and purpose, linear truth, not glamorous armpit rhetoric and hysterical posture dramabaazi?

For some time now, fueled by a magnificent mafia of young, new, daring and exciting directors and storytellers, this new spell has pointed out that ringing the old and ringing the new is their agenda. It was never about facing, challenging or competing with the superstars or the bosses of the cinema. It was about not being thrown as lone sentinels against Bollywood’s closed border. Not to be seen as a one-off curiosity without having a decent audience. This is what they did by clearly defining the difference between mainstream and their content profile.

Bollywood made movies. OTT made films. Bollywood was selling fantasy and escape, OTT was realism with engagement. Bollywood has avoided controversy, OTT has embraced it. The genres mined in Bollywood and made movies with OTT cookie cutters were passionate about expressing his personal vision.

If Bollywood was making films by committees, their product was the result of individual sensibilities. While Bollywood hired directors to do a job, they worshiped at the altar of a process that popularized art in a smart and understandable way. While Bollywood opted for spectacle, action, and special effects, OTT worked on an intimate scale focusing on the misc-en-scene. If Bollywood bowed to popular taste, OTT functioned without a determined audience, but without internal appeal. While Bollywood products were built into a risk-cushioning system, OTT films flew without a safety net.

So basically OTT movies exist in the huge space available between the shots of Bollywood movies!

For the evolved aficionado of Hollywood and European cinema, the similarities are striking. While the world’s most glamorous film industry, Hollywood like our Bollywood, was preoccupied with all things big and big, delivering an alluring star shine that paralyzed the senses, European films like OTT worked with small budgets, outside hierarchies, producing visually and thematically innovative content. . Going back to ancient times like our actresses today, [Neena Gupta, Rasika Duggal, Tisca Chopra, Divya Dutta, Tilottoma Shome, Sahana Goswami and of course the amazing Konkona Sen Sharma, among others] before Simone Signorets Room at the Top, could a big fanatic imagine that a chubby middle-aged woman could also be desirable?

Before Jeanne Moreau, the idea of ​​a sexy woman with a small breast and an experience written on her face was unthinkable! Individuality was the key and names like Anouk Aimee, Monica Vitti and gang were names to be reckoned with.

Not typically STAR types, they were feminine in their bright and unique personalities. Wasn’t American society flexible in allowing women to alternate role-playing and traditional lifestyles? How to explain the differences in cultural associations, myths and film images? Have Americans Polarized Their Women as Good or Bad? Or in their exuberant lack of introspection, has Hollywood caricature and categorized, overplayed and overdressed?

European films [like our OTT films] didn’t give such easy signals because they broke down barriers and silos to reveal themselves as complex creatures containing and combining all the elements of unpredictability. The audience therefore saw a range of non-histrionic emotions or performances and were a riveted part of their fears and fantasies. Nothing stagnated and no one was readable at a glance and yet films like these forced us to expand and share complex female identities, rather than limiting them.

Sophia Loren was a shining example. If it hadn’t been for Two Women, and despite American and British Academy awards, she would still be wandering around in ragged blouses lighting up a stormy surface. [Boy on a Dolphin, El Cis, Lady L] ignored by the establishment despite the European fact Boccacio 70, yesterday, today and tomorrow, Italian wedding, sunflower, the wife of priests.

At the end of the day, OTT – like European heroines – presents her as a woman, not a little girl and refused to give in to the clichés. Since it has less sugar and spices and more fire and ice, viewing it might be for the uninitiated like having surgery without anesthesia! It’s cathartic because it cuts you off as it heals you, enriches you and empowers you, refocusing you on human viscera, probing the dynamics of a woman’s relationship with each other. [Ajeeb Dastans, Lipstick under my Burkha] giving it a vitality and magic, unknown in traditional dishes. Their perception, conversation, and gestures indicate an intelligence that star-led projects can never dream of as the mindless and off-handed introspection relies heavily on their concept of mass entertainment and femininity.

These actors represent the anti-box office intellect. They care twice for brand name clothes, exotic locations, or top box office men / directors. Bollywood, like Hollywood, therefore continues to be totally zapped out on how to use these amazingly gifted stars, just as the sublime Moreau and Liv Ullman were used as imported goods for exotic appeal to Monte Walsh & 40 Carats.

So what’s the future? May these heroines fight for liberation [equality, choice, opportunity] brought their own isolation to quarantine? They refuse to be fantastic friends and refuse to confuse fame with talent. For them, the cinema is the best way to come back to life. Everyone creates their own signposts. For these OTT stars, the invisible border has been lowered, no matter how small. Hopefully and pray, the angels are on their side.

