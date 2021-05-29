Connect with us

Entertainment

Jeffrey Sanker, founder of the Palm Springs White Party, dies of cancer

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By


Jeffrey Sanker, founder of the Palm Springs White Party, died Friday night, media reported.

On Saturday morning, Sanker reporter Jack Ketsoyan did not confirm the death. Instead, in an email to the Desert Sun, he said the family would make a statement on Monday.

Sanker, who was 65, had his family with him when he died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital after a long battle with liver cancer, reported on Los Angeles Blade.

The Los Angeles-based promoter helped make Palm Springs the gay-friendly city it is now. When the Palm Springs White Party was launched in 1990, many states still had anti-sodomy laws. The event has turned into one of the biggest gay circuit parties in the world.

Jeffrey Sanker, Founder of White Party Palm Springs.

“Jeffrey Sanker was the person who brought the big numbers to town,” Craig Prater, former director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, told the Desert Sun. “He filled hotels, restaurants with large numbers. As a result, gay men returned to the wilderness because of their fun at Jeffrey’s events.”

In 2014, Sanker was honored with a staron The Palm Springs Walk of Stars, which recognizes notable personalities who have contributed to the cultural and / or civic life of Palm Springs. (Pictures:Jeffrey Sanker Unveiling of the Walk of Stars) The star remains in front of the LuLu California Bistro.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: