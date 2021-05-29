Jeffrey Sanker, founder of the Palm Springs White Party, dies of cancer





Jeffrey Sanker, founder of the Palm Springs White Party, died Friday night, media reported. On Saturday morning, Sanker reporter Jack Ketsoyan did not confirm the death. Instead, in an email to the Desert Sun, he said the family would make a statement on Monday. Sanker, who was 65, had his family with him when he died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital after a long battle with liver cancer, reported on Los Angeles Blade. The Los Angeles-based promoter helped make Palm Springs the gay-friendly city it is now. When the Palm Springs White Party was launched in 1990, many states still had anti-sodomy laws. The event has turned into one of the biggest gay circuit parties in the world. “Jeffrey Sanker was the person who brought the big numbers to town,” Craig Prater, former director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, told the Desert Sun. “He filled hotels, restaurants with large numbers. As a result, gay men returned to the wilderness because of their fun at Jeffrey’s events.” In 2014, Sanker was honored with a staron The Palm Springs Walk of Stars, which recognizes notable personalities who have contributed to the cultural and / or civic life of Palm Springs. (Pictures:Jeffrey Sanker Unveiling of the Walk of Stars) The star remains in front of the LuLu California Bistro. During the ceremony, Sanker was called a humanitarian and a pioneer. He’s brought top-notch entertainment here, said Ron Oden, a former Palm Springs mayor at the time. This continued to promote the Palm Springs name not only in California and the United States, but around the world. “ I love coming here, “Sanker told his audience, which included actress Carmen Electra, who spoke at the event. Palm Springs is my second home.” The White Party, which started out as a gathering of 300 of Sanker’s closest friends, is now the largest party on the gay circuit in the United States, typically drawing over 30,000 attendees. Last year’s event was canceled, and instead, a two-day digital concert was broadcast on Facebook. Related:White Party Palm Springs postponed, once again. Circuit party now planned for Halloween weekend History:The world has caught up with White Party The Sankers’ passion for the holidays began in the early 1980s in New York City. He has worked in legendary locations Studio 54, Palladium and Private Eyes. Over the years he has hosted parties for many celebrities and charities including Gay & Lesbian Elder Housing (GLEH), The Trevor Project and Desert AIDS Project. Big names are the hallmark of its events. The White Party featured performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Ke $ ha and Robyn. The events also helped boost the careers of up-and-coming DJs. William J. Mann, author of “Hello Gorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand”, Streisand’s biography, and gay fiction such as “Where the Boys Are”, has attended several White Parties and has written about the circuits in his fiction . Mann said events like the White Party are important to gay men. “There may not be the same need to find our tribe anymore, as young gay men today are much more integrated into the community at large,” Mann said. “But there is always something very powerful about walking this dance floor surrounded by thousands of other gay men and feeling the connection, chemical aided or not, that remains strong regardless of generation. “ Memorial Day Sale: Get full digital access to The Desert Sun for 6 months for just $ 1! This story includes previous reporting by Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye, in addition to former Desert Sun reporters. Maria Sestitocovers the issues of aging in the Coachella Valley. She is also a member of Report for America Corps. Follow her on Twitter @RiaSestito, on Instagram @RiaSestito_Reporter or email herat [email protected]

