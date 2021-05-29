SURPRISING! This Anupamaa star played the daughter of a Bollywood A-list actress in a renowned director’s film

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa show became everyone’s favorite a few months after its release.

The astonishing show has consistently topped the TRP charts and has seen no low points.

The creators of Anupamaa leave no stone unturned to entertain viewers with various twists and turns in the story.

Viewers are currently seeing how Kavya is looking forward to being Vanraj’s wife and she has already made a lot of preparations.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa takes care of her own life and tries to move on.

Vanraj does not want to marry Kavya but is very stuck and has no choice but to listen to her.

Viewers are going to see a huge twist in the story following Kavya and Vanraj’s wedding.

Well, the makers make sure to keep viewers at the edge of the seat with the interesting twists and turns of the story.

But even the star cast of Anupamaa spares no effort to entertain viewers with their latest social media posts.

Each character of Anupamaa has become a household name.

Fans are always eager to hear some exciting details about them.

We have an interesting thing to share about one of the Anupamaa actresses and it is none other than Muskan Bamne.

Muskan Bamne stars as Paakhi and is the youngest among the show’s star cast.

Not many people know that Muskan starred in a major Bollywood movie as a child artist before entering the world of TV.

The actress was seen in Apoorva Lakkhia’s production Haseena Parakar, where she played the daughter of famous Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor.

We are sure you must be surprised to know this unknown fact about Muskan Bamne.

