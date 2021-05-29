10 Bollywood actors in chains for Prabhas next?

Southern superstar Prabhas has a number of lucrative ventures up his sleeve. Baahubali star will be seen Adi Purush. He will also collaborate with Nag Ashwin for Prabhas 21. The creators have also starred in Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Now we hear that Ashwin is apparently planning to recruit ten big Bollywood stars for this big budget movie.

As sources on Guite.com reported, a prominent Bollywood actor is in talks to play the film’s antagonist. Its addition will raise the level of excitement to a new high. In addition, 5-6 prominent Hindi actors would be roped up for other important roles. Overall, around 10 best Bollywood actors will be seen in key roles in director Nag Ashwin.

But there has not yet been an official statement from the manufacturers.

Prabhas 21 marks the Bollywood debut of Nag Ashwin, known for making critically acclaimed films such as Mahanati and others. The untitled film is set against the backdrop of an imaginary third world war. Apparently, it will feature some high octane action sequences that will wow viewers.

The film also marks Nag Ashwin’s Bollywood debut. He is known for making critically acclaimed films such as Mahanati, Jathi Ratnalu and now Prabhas 21. The big budget extravaganza is funded by Ashwini Dutts Vyjayanthi Movies.

In terms of work, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his romantic film “Radhe Shyam”. The periodic love story has Pooja Hegde as the female leader. The film also features Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor and others in key roles.

Read also: Radhe Shyam New poster: charming retro Prabhas avatar leaves fans in awe