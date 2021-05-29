Hollywood is divided in New York mayor’s race

The race to rule America’s largest city is already the most costly for taxpayers. It has also divided Hollywood donors including Steven Spielberg, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson and Michael Douglas.

Spielberg and his wife donated to civil rights activist Maya Wiley, while Paltrow supports former Citigroup banker Ray McGuire. Johannsson gave his support to city comptroller Scott Stringer, while Douglas gave his support to former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

The matching public funds given to many candidates make this year’s mayoral race one of the most expensive in the city’s history, although this is nothing compared to when Michael Bloomberg, the owner. of Bloomberg News, parent company Bloomberg LP, spent over $ 100 million on its 2009 Re-Election Campaign. Until May 21 – and with more than five months to go to this year’s general election – about $ 65 million were distributed for the race, about half of which came from private donors, according to the city’s campaign fundraising data.

One-third of the more than $ 28 million in individual campaign donations come from out-of-town residents, a drop of several percentage points from the previous two races. The Hollywood elite are among those who are personally invested in the future of the financial, commercial and entertainment hub.

Before the pandemic, hitting a film or television production set was common in Manhattan, with the industry generating $ 90 billion for the local economy and 200,000 jobs, according to the mayor’s office of media and entertainment. Then came the shutdown of the coronavirus which canceled film shoots and closed cinemas. With the slated Broadway opening in September and the Mayor’s relaxing mask and social distancing rules, there is renewed hope that the city’s entertainment activities will return as well.

“The city is a mess, it needs leadership, it needs someone who can bring it together,” said Michael Ovitz, former president of Walt Disney Co., who lives in West Los Angeles and has been instrumental in helping $ 5,100 to McGuire’s campaign.

Members of the film and television industry donate to New York mayoral candidates Source: New York City Campaign Finance Council



Ovitz, who is a board member of the famed Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan, said New York has a strong connection to Los Angeles and he is “very interested in what is going on there.” He said he donated to McGuire because he believed a businessman should run New York.

Weeks before the June 22 Democratic primary, which will likely decide the winner in the largely Democratic city, contenders are scrambling to win votes – and dollars – to maintain momentum.

“We just want New York to get back on track and become a prosperous city again,” said Hannah Linkenhoker, senior policy strategist at ICM Partners, a Los Angeles-based talent agency whose clients include Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee , Regina. King and Michael Keaton. “A lot of entertainment work is done there. A lot of people have personal connections, there are a lot of New Yorkers working in Hollywood, and there is a lot of prestige in the city.”

Scarlett johansson Photographer: Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images

Excluding the independent political action committees, mayoral candidates have raised $ 28.6 million so far this year, more than the $ 25.2 million raised during the same period of the race of 2013, when Mayor Bill de Blasio was first elected. About $ 1 million came from California, the largest source of funds outside the state. The top eight contenders for the Democratic primary have won a quarter of a million dollars from actors, producers, directors, writers and other players in the television and film industry, according to Financial Council data from the countryside of the city.

Film and TV production plunged last year in New York City, but is slowly making a comeback: 285 projects were completed in the field in the first three months of the year, down 26% from the previous year , according to the media and entertainment bureau.

Steven spielberg Photographer: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

De Blasio is committed to helping revitalize the industry, but his mandate is limited. Much of the takeover will fall to his successor, who will take office in January.

“They want to continue to build the infrastructure for the industry here and make sure there is a place to work,” said Douglas Steiner, president of the 760,000 square foot Steiner Studios in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, in a statement. “It’s part of how New York City gets a leg up on other parts of the world and other parts of the country in terms of creating better content by having a more diverse workforce.”

Countryside transport

Of donors who identified as producers, actors or members of the film and television industry, more than half donated to McGuire, who pledged to increase tax credits for films . McGuire is married to television and film producer Crystal McCrary McGuire, a former entertainment lawyer, and has raised the most private funds among the eight nominees – $ 11.7 million through May 21, according to the Campaign Finance Board . McGuire is the only one of the better candidates not to accept matching public funds.

Chris Meledandri, producer of the hit animated film ‘Despicable Me’, said he donated to McGuire because “the former banker’s interest in public service is a huge opportunity for New York ”. Steve Martin, who lives in the same apartment building on the Upper West Side when he visits New York; and filmmaker Spike Lee, who created and narrated McGuire’s campaign announcement video. Paltrow and Lee declined to comment.

Yet McGuire has fallen behind in the polls. Only 4% of probable voters ranked McGuire as their top choice in a poll of 800 probable voters May 15-19 conducted by Core Decision Analytics and Fontas Advisors. That compares to 18% for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, 13% for Yang, 11% for former City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and 7% for Stringer. About a quarter of those polled said they were “really undecided”.

Former federal and municipal housing chief Shaun Donovan received Hollywood’s second-highest award, including $ 5,100 from “Fight Club” star and filmmaker Edward Norton. Douglas, who starred in “An American President,” donated $ 2,000 to Yang, while Spielberg and his wife actress Kate Capshaw each gave Wiley $ 2,000. Douglas, Spielberg and Capshaw did not respond to requests for comment.

Michael douglas Photographer: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Johansson, who lives in Los Angeles and is married to New York comedian “Saturday Night Live” Colin Jost, gave $ 2,000 to Stringer, who pledged to diversify the job pipeline and invest in jobs in the world. production assistant within the industry. Johansson did not respond to a request for comment on her recent donation, but the native New Yorker is a longtime Stringer supporter, stemming from a friendship the candidate had with Johansson’s politically involved grandmother.

Rebecca Damon, who heads the New York branch of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents approximately 160,000 workers in the industry, said its members “take their votes. very seriously when it comes to supporting elected officials and policies that will protect and develop jobs. “The union does not support political campaigns,” spokeswoman Pamela Greenwalt said.

“We have seen firsthand what policies that support the arts, entertainment and media industries can do for good union jobs and the economy,” Damon said in an emailed statement. “We hope the next mayor commits to making sure these industries lead the way. To rebuild a better and stronger New York City.”

– With the help of Martin Z Braun and Christopher Palmeri