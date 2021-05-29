Meet Hollywood Celebrities Who Are Bollywood Celebrity Crushes: Shah Rukh Khan – Angelina Jolie, Deepika Padukone – Leonardo DiCaprio, Rani Mukerji- Brad Pitt





Bollywood celebrities have the craziest fans all over the world. The stars have an amazing fan base who truly adore them and follow them. We’ve all had a time in our lives where we’ve been hit by one or more Bollywood celebs, well who’s to blame here? The charisma and charm of these Bollywood celebrities can appeal to anyone. But did you know that Bollywood celebrities we are in love with also have a crush and get banged by other celebrities? Yes, it’s true that Bollywood stars have often admired and publicly admitted to having a crush on Hollywood celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, these Bollywood superstars have a crush on Hollywood celebrities. Looked Shah Rukh Khan – Angelina Jolie

Bollywood superstar King Khan, who himself is an idiot to millions of people, has a crush on Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie. The actor has reportedly said he would love to work alongside Angelina and wouldn’t think twice before accepting the offer. Deepika Padukone – Leonardo DiCaprio

Deepika Padukone is one of the prominent actresses of Bollywood, the star has also managed to make her mark on Hollywood. The awesome actress has a huge fan following her and can knock anyone down on her stunning beauty, but this gorgeous beauty has a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. Deepika revealed in her interview with the news portal that she and her sister are big fans of Leo and that they even have a huge poster of the Hollywood star in their bedroom. Rani Mukerji- Brad Pitt

The gorgeous Rani Mukerji is indeed a Queen of Bollywood who has driven everyone crazy with her gorgeous eyes and outstanding screen presence. The beautiful actress has always killed her with her stunning looks and acting skills, but did you know that this heart thief also has a crush on a celebrity? Yes, Rani has admitted to having a crush on Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt.

