the ups and downs of diabetes and Hollywood

Australian TV, for many of us, is a mix of cult appeal and the standard exotic tropes of sunny beaches and unreasonably attractive protagonists, meeting a vernacular and an accent that resonates with many Irish on a deeper memory. , almost muscular. level.

There is no more enduring example of this kind than the soap opera At home and outside.Still tight-knit on afternoon and evening schedules here in Ireland some three decades after its premiere on Network Two, hungry for imports, the soap still tells tales of teenage uproar and what happens to locals. of a nebulous caravan park located by the beach.

While synonymous with escape in our more temperate climates, the soap opera has also served as an incubator for countless Antipodean actors, from Isla Fisher to Chris Hemsworth to the late Heath Ledger. Among her large and ever-changing cast over the years was Alexandra Park, performing two stints on the show in different roles, in the idiosyncratic fashion of Australian soaps.

At home and away was the first real “ job ” I had, and getting a job At home and away, it’s a huge launching pad for any budding player in the country. It’s a big deal to be on this show. When that happens, you feel so grateful, you’ve made that first jump to something that’s a big deal, in Ireland and elsewhere. “

I was 19 and played two roles on At home and away, which is not uncommon for Australian actors to play multiple roles in the long-running series. I played a farmer called Claudia, and I didn’t even have my driver’s license yet. I remember my mom driving me on my first day of filming, filming on a farm, it was the most exciting day of my life!

Alexandra Park: “What I have learned is that there is a whole world of different challenges that come with type 1 diabetes, which you can only really learn on your own, through experience”

At 23, Park faced two life-changing events. The first was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which was no small news at that age, while the other, after pushing Los Angeles to pursue her career, was in the process of being launched. The Royals, an affair of stars which became a real success on the American channel E !.

Lots of change for anyone to deal with, let alone someone who is still very much in the throes of adulthood.

At first I worked in a clothing store in Sydney, and I lived with my roommates very little money, but a huge project to move to Hollywood and pursue my dream of becoming an actor. And then I started to feel very, very sick; increasingly strange symptoms began to occur. When I was diagnosed, I was definitely in a phase of denial where I waited for the doctors to tell me they were wrong, or that it was going to go away, or it wasn’t a lifetime. thing. It was a very strange and surreal experience to have, and one that took a long time for me.

Diabetes, in its many forms, is a story shared by millions of people around the world, but still somewhat misunderstood in the eyes of the general public, characterized by simple reactions to blood sugar with little thought about diet, daily actions such as medication or consequences. of it later in life.

Park sought to improve his knowledge and deepen his own understanding of the disease early on, but finding balance while spending hours on set was a learning curve all its own.

Doctors, when you’re diagnosed, give you insulin, they teach you how to use it, they give you a bunch of brochures, and they basically send you on your way. What I’ve learned is that there are a whole world of different challenges that come with type 1 diabetes, which you can only really learn on your own, through experience, because the condition is so individualistic. “

It was really difficult at first. I was losing sleep and finding it hard to stay in the center of what I was trying to do, because I didn’t understand so little about what my blood sugar was doing.

“The problem is, you don’t know what’s going to happen: you check your blood sugar and it tells you you’re at a certain number, but there’s this fear in between those checks as to what it’s going to do. , you know, in five minutes, in 10 minutes, in an hour; if you’re gonna give up, if you’re gonna get high. “

And it was really difficult for me, to stay in the free space of “everything is fine, I have this under control”.

Alexandra Park: “It takes a lot of courage to raise your hand and ask for help, and to share your story. But that’s what makes you brave.”

Park has woven stories from his two lives into a book: High sugar collects Parks’ experiences with diabetes and the Hollywood grind and brings them together in a very personal tale.

It’s a very personal set of emotional events and reactions, but it was motivated by the desire to explain to others why diabetes doesn’t have to be challenges or restrictions.

The reason I wanted to write the book, and where the idea came from, is that I was diagnosed as a struggling actor with a big dream of working in a retail store. clothes, and everything was very normal. Going from that to diagnosis and my dream job, which I had been working on for about 10 years. Then I spent the next four years on the show traveling the world, playing a lead character on a TV show, which I had never done before, while dealing with this complicated disease.

I guess I realized while this was happening, that I was able to do both of these things at the same time. And I thought it would be a valuable experience for anyone who has just been diagnosed with Type 1, or who has really been diagnosed with something, to share, that it shouldn’t stop them from doing what they are doing. they want to do in their life, and what were their plans before they threw this huge curved ball. “

I just thought it was something worth sharing, and it was pretty exhilarating to realize the good days, that yeah, it’s really hard. It’s a little scary sometimes, but I do this and I’m proud of myself, and I’m learning about myself on a deep, deep level, that I don’t think I ever would have had, if I hadn’t. been in this experience.

Parks’ acting career is also advancing, having gone from The Royals to experience different film roles, as well as new series Everyone is well, recently rolled out to streaming service Hulu in the US, and looking for a streaming home in Europe.

With an end somewhat in sight of the Covid crisis and screen projects around the world, including his new show, returning to production, Park isn’t just aiming to get High sugar there, but on the next chapter of her acting career.

That being said, living with diabetes has kept her rooted in her reasons for pursuing her profession, a big plus for anyone reading the book.

I used to hunt down celebrities online with type 1 diabetes, but was still too scared to reach anyone or join communities. It takes a lot of courage to raise your hand, ask for help, and share your story. But that’s what makes you brave. It is what makes you learn what makes you feel capable and capable. There is no shame in that, in sharing the difficulties and, and, and in learning from them.