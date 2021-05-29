Mark Wahlberg remembers his many lives





The first Infinite trailer shows Mark Wahlberg reminiscing about his multiple past lives in his new action flick coming to Paramount + this summer.

Mark Wahlberg recalls his past lives in the first trailer for his new action movieInfinite. In recent years, Mark Wahlberg has grown into a veteran of the action film genre and has starred in real life inspired adventures likeDeep water horizon, join theTransformers franchise for two installments, and launched new original franchise attempts likeMile 22 andSpenser confidential. Wahlberg’s latest effort to show what he can bring to the genre puts him in touch with director Antoine Fuqua forInfinite. Originally set to play Chris Evans, Wahlberg eventually joinedInfinite work with Fuqua to adaptD. Eric Maikranz’s novel The reincarnationist papers. The film features a large cast of veteran action films ranging fromMaze runnerby Dylan O’Brien,Doctor Strangeby Chiwetel Ejiofor, andKingsmanIt’s Sophie Cookson. After wrapping filming in 2019, Paramount Pictures was planning to releaseInfinite in theaters in the summer of 2020 and hopefully see it become a new franchise. Those plans have changed dramatically due to COVID-19 and will now see theaters skip theaters for a Paramount + release. Related: How To Get Paramount + For Free Primordial did not have the chance to post aInfinite trailer before postponing the film to 2021. Now that the film’s release plan is confirmed, the studio has finally launched its marketing campaign. Paramount has finally released the first trailer forInfinite which offers the first look at Mark Wahlberg’s action flick. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows Wahlberg as Evan McCauley and begins to remember his past lives.Infinite will be released exclusively on Paramount + on June 10, 2021. The majority ofInfiniteThe trailer focuses on the interrogation between Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character and Wahlberg’s McCauley. It is only at the end of this moment that McCauley begins to remember his past lives upon seeing artifacts with which he has a history. However, it looks like Ejiofor is the villain of the film and McCauley is saved by a group of other people with memories of their past lives, known as the Infinites. Perhaps the biggest surprise ofInfiniteThe trailer for this film shows how little action is present. The prison escape sequence where McCauley escapes from Ejiofor’s character is the largest scene shown. There will surely be more than a few car chases when it comes toInfiniteWahlberg’s action, and Wahlberg holding a sword towards the end could be a tease of what else the movie might include. Fuqua has a lot of experience directing various types of action scenes and Wahlberg is no stranger to performing them either. Paramount could wait to reveal more of the action for a second trailer. WithInfinite by switching exclusively to Paramount +, it will have to be a huge success for the streaming service if it is to become more than a standalone story. MORE: Every Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie In 2021 Source: Primordial Every known Titan in the MonsterVerse after Godzilla vs Kong

About the Author Cooper hood

(4667 published articles)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of movies began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he got involved in the movies and the filmmaking process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessed with fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







